YOLAN ANNOUNCES NEW CHEF DE CUISINE JOEY FECCI

The de Gournay showroom on the Left Bank of Paris has a small flat upstairs where the team meets with its clients. Traditionally, the space was decorated with wallpaper from the company’s existing collections—until a eureka moment a few years ago. “We realized it was a great place to do something different, a total departure from what people think is de Gournay,” says company director Hannah Cecil Gurney, the daughter of brand founder Claud Cecil Gurney. She decided to ask top creative talents to come up with fantastical, one-off tableaux that would, in her words, “celebrate our artistry, show what we are capable of doing, and allow a designer to create what he or she likes, with no commercial side to it.” Meaning it’s not for sale. “This is the only place this wallpaper will exist.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 19 DAYS AGO