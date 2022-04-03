ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Milan edge out Juventus on controversial penalty to keep pressure on Serie A leaders

By Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing...

