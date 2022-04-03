HORRORS OF RUSSIA’S UKRAINE INVASION REVEALED (4:30pET)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Russian crew aboard a $700 million yacht named Scheherazade with potential links to President Putin have abandoned their jobs aboard the ship, as first reported by The New York Times.
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspected girlfriend is facing a lot of heat in Switzerland right now as Putin's opponents are calling for the former Olympian to be sent home ASAP. A petition with over 65,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to deport Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old who is said to...
Ukraine is celebrating every small victory over Russia. The country announced on Thursday that it had destroyed the Russian landing ship Orsk in the Sea of Azov, docked at the occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk. The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released photos and videos on Facebook...
Ukrainian troops now have their hands on one of Russia's most modern military equipment, 9S935, which cues up with a wide spectrum of Russian air defense systems. Twitter account, UAWeapons, shared this tweet. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began over a month ago, the former has not only lost...
Captured Russian soldiers have described hearing their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens in Ukraine, as they admitted Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion was a 'terrible mistake'. One soldier, Sergey Galkin, was filmed sobbing as he apologised to Ukrainians for invading their country under Putin's orders. According to the...
Any country supporting Taiwan militarily would face the "worst consequences," China's government warned Saturday, adding that "no one and no force" would be able to stop the Communist Party if it took action against the island country, according to a report. China’s relationship with Taiwan has come into focus against...
DUBAI – "Are we ready for the new world order?" The provocative title of the panel that lead off the ambitiously named World Government Summit here last week was framed to suggest that a new global order is emerging — and the world is not ready for it.
Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
VLADIMIR Putin has reportedly lost a 15th top commander since the start of his war with Ukraine. The death of Colonel Alexei Sharov comes as Russia continues to suffer its worst massacre of military brass since World War Two. Sharov was commander of the 810th Guards Separate Order of Zhukov...
