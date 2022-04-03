ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jane Seymour loves life as an 'independent woman'

By Celebretainment
KULR8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Seymour loves being an independent woman. The 71-year-old actress insists she's "living on [her] own terms" - despite finding love with producer David Green eight years ago. The former Bond girl - who has been married four times - shared: "I always deferred to my husband for advice,...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Exclusive! Jane Seymour Returns to the Small Screen in Twisty Mystery Harry Wild

I’m always looking for the next great mystery show to sink my teeth into and devour. Aside from the many mystery shows on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, my other go-to network is Acorn TV. The streamer has several original series and they have some of my favorites, including Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, My Life is Murder and Queens of Mystery. Their newest series, Harry Wild, stars Somewhere in Time actress Jane Seymour.
MOVIES
Page Six

Joan Collins throws subtle shade at Jane Seymour over plastic surgery claim

Joan Collins is hitting back at fellow actress Jane Seymour. On Friday, the “Dynasty” star, 88, posted a photo of herself writing alongside it: “I am another #actress in #hollywood who hasn’t had any “work” done @janeseymour – there’s many of us! @dailyexpress.” Collins was referencing a recent interview that Seymour, 71, gave to the Daily Express in which she claimed to never having gone under the knife. “I am unusual in Hollywood in not having work done. I only know one other actress who hasn’t had it – though she might have now!” the “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star said. “I felt...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Jane Seymour
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Woman#Bond#Mirror
TVLine

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'

NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- The subject of the new documentary, This is Joan Collins, says that opening up to filmmakers Clare Beavan and Karen Steyn about her remarkable life and career was something of a leap of faith. Debuting Tuesday on BritBox, the film spans about 70 years...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence On Conservatorship Ending: I’m Ready To Love ‘Independently’

Following the termination of her nine-year conservatorship, Amanda Bynes is thanking fans for their ‘well wishes’ and looks forward to her ‘next chapter.’. After a judge decided to end the conservatorship that dominated Amanda Bynes‘ life for nine years, the actress shared a statement with PEOPLE magazine on the matter. “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” the 35-year-old said, via her layer David A. Esquibias.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Cameron Diaz Is Living Her Best Life (And Not Even Bothering To Wash Her Face Anymore)

It has been more than five years since we saw comedic actress Cameron Diaz on the big screen when she signed on for the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie. Don’t be too bummed for Diaz, though, as she is embracing her new life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Cameron Diaz spoke about how she is living her new best life, and apparently, one of those changes has been leaving her face unwashed.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy