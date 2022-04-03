Austin Mayor Steve Adler tests positive for COVID-19

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tested positive for COVID-19 after an exposure, he said in a tweet Sunday.

"Thanks to the vaccine/booster, I have very mild, if any, symptoms," Adler said in the tweet, adding that his wife Diane Land tested negative. "I'll work and isolate at home until negative and okayed by doctors."

Earlier this month Austin and Travis County health leaders lifted all pandemic orders requiring masks at schools and most city-owned spaces, with face coverings now required only at airports, jails and health care facilities.

Austin Public Health ended its emergency rules and orders related to COVID-19 on March 29, nearly two years to the day after issuing its first shelter-in-place order of the pandemic, explaining that the record-low numbers of infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks made it possible to do so.

As of April 1, Austin Public Health data shows the Travis County COVID-19 community level is at 'low'.

As of Sunday, 36 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, 12 were in ICU, and there have been a total of 157 COVID-19 related deaths in 2022.

