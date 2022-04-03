ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Telma, Waterville, Leavenworth, Dryden, Mansfield, Palisades, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coolin, Porthill, Eastport, Sandpoint, Elk, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Bonners Ferry, Chewelah, Clayton, Rathdrum, Newport, Orin, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Naples, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FT * WHAT...Snow for elevations above 3500 ft. Additional snow accumulations up to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Lookout Pass and Dobson Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell BLOWING DUST HEALTH ALERT IN EFFECT FOR THE POWDER RIVER BASIN OF NORTHEASTERN WYOMING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division. * WHAT...Northwesterly winds will increase later tonight behind the passage of a cold front. The strongest winds are expected to be during the daytime hours Tuesday through the daytime hours on Wednesday. Sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph, with some gusts to around 70 mph can be expected through much of the period. * WHERE...Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday morning to 8 PM Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds will create blowing dust. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS The Wyoming Air Quality Division recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the air quality division also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to the poor air quality conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Malheur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Dust Advisory for Ada County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Boise County in southwestern Idaho Southern Payette County in southwestern Idaho West central Elmore County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Gem County in southwestern Idaho East central Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 535 PM MDT, significant dust was over the Treasure Valley. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained spotters and webcams. IMPACT...Reduced visibility and hazardous travel on highways and Interstate 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lemhi THE SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEMHI AND SOUTHEASTERN RAVALLI COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT The snow squall which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the snow squall warning will be allowed to expire. Snow and ice-covered roads will continue to make travel difficult.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Idaho Palouse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Cheney, Ephrata, Wilbur, Winchester, Ralston, Moscow, Othello, Uniontown, Odessa, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Grand Coulee, Tekoa, Electric City, La Crosse, Clarkston Heights, Lamona, Harrington, Davenport, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, Stratford, Oakesdale, Pullman, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

