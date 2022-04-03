High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Quay County and Harding County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible, causing reduced visibility.
Comments / 0