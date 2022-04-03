ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Authorities search for 9-year-old missing in Kern County river

By KGET 17, Jose Franco
 1 day ago

Kern County search and rescue teams searched for a 9-year-old that got lost in river waters in Keysville Saturday afternoon before darkness suspended their search in the evening.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office told KTLA sister station KGET , that deputies got a call for a 9-year-old boy that was lost in the river in the Hogeye Gulch area around 2:30 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy got into the water, but the sheriff’s office said family members went into the water to try and rescue the child. One adult relative needed to be rescued themselves, officials said.

Video from the scene provided by independent videographers Bravo Street Media showed search and rescue teams setting up to enter the water with rafts. A Kern County Fire Department helicopter was also used in the search.

Search and rescue teams suspended their search due to darkness and planned toresume their search Sunday morning.

