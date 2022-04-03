ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines experiences system-wide ‘technology issues’; passengers report delays

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

Passengers scheduled to fly with Southwest Airlines reported delayed flights at airports in many parts of the country after the carrier experienced a system-wide outage early on Saturday morning.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

