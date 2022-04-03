Southwest Airlines experiences system-wide ‘technology issues’; passengers report delays

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s […]
READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
Southwest Airlines is introducing a new fare class that will offer travelers more flexibility when booking — and even allows them to gift unused flight credits. The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which will be available late in the second quarter of 2022, will allow travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as earn 8 times the Rapid Rewards points, according to Southwest.
Passengers missed their flights and rental cars sat abandoned in a curbside queue at the Austin airport on Monday as high traveler volumes and a sudden fuel shortage plagued the busy travel hub. Social media posts from Sunday and Monday mornings show tired and frustrated passengers, some of whom couldn't...
This is a story about Southwest Airlines, an 18th century French economist, and a simple way to build a better and more profitable business. It starts with an observation--one I won't be the first person to make. It's that there are really only two business models in the world:. The...
Flights with Southwest Airlines were subject to nearly 2,000 delays or cancellations throughout Saturday, with the company blaming it on a failure of its IT systems. As of 9 p.m., FlightAware.com showed there had been 470 cancellations over the course of Saturday with 1,438 delays - about 40 percent of all flights flown.
Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
Find out what benefits you'll get when you book a Wanna Get Away Plus ticket. Southwest recently announced a fourth fare type called Wanna Get Away Plus, making it the airline's second cheapest ticket option. This new ticket will include attractive perks -- like the ability to transfer unused flight...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD has heard reports about a possible shooting on North Charmingdale Drive. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene. We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.
Southwest Airlines is introducing a new ticket type. Wanna Get Away Plus will sit above the cheapest ticket type, Wanna Get Away, but below the existing Anytime fare. Southwest says Wanna Get Away Plus tickets will offer passengers more flexibility, choice, and rewards for a modest buy-up from Wanna Get Away. Wanna Get Away Plus is Southwest's first new ticket type in 15 years.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, around 10:00 p.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, officers responded to the intersection of Millhaven Road and Centennial Drive about a vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a Ford pick-up truck. Police reported that the initial investigation revealed that the 18-wheeler was entering the road […]
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that the victim of the shooting accidentally shot himself. As of now, this incident is not a criminal case. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022. One […]
Airlines canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. The issues were winding down early Monday, with almost 450 domestic flights scrapped, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flights. It noted major disruptions at several Florida airports,...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured and one person dead. The shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. According to police, two of the […]
Comments / 0