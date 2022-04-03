Community event brings food and fun to Joplin’s Landreth Park

JOPLIN, Mo. – A community event focused on bringing neighbors together is set to begin in Landreth Park.

Jon Thomas Buck hosted ‘CommUNITY Fest’ this year to bring like-minded individuals together.

The event featured a frisbee gold tournament, food trucks, live music, and more.

The event runs through 6:00 pm today the 2nd and the first 100 attendees will receive a food voucher to use at any of the food trucks.

Admission is free.

