ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Community event brings food and fun to Joplin’s Landreth Park

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tv4Pp_0eyHtGej00

JOPLIN, Mo. – A community event focused on bringing neighbors together is set to begin in Landreth Park.

Jon Thomas Buck hosted ‘CommUNITY Fest’ this year to bring like-minded individuals together.

The event featured a frisbee gold tournament, food trucks, live music, and more.

The event runs through 6:00 pm today the 2nd and the first 100 attendees will receive a food voucher to use at any of the food trucks.

Admission is free.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
FourStates

Active Lifestyle Events present check to Healthy Joplin group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even though this year’s Joplin Memorial Run is still several weeks away, the economic impact of last year’s event continues. Audie Dennis, President of Active Lifestyle Events, the group that puts on that event, presented a $5,000 check to the organization Healthy Joplin. Healthy...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Celebration of Schools: Hundreds gather in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hundreds of area educators and school administrators come together to celebrate everything they do for our community. The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence and area consortium school districts hosted the 23rd Annual Celebration of Schools today, March 31, 2022. It took place at the Joplin North Middle School.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
NY1

Scholarships on tap: Harlem craft bar using brews to give back

Kim Harris and Kevin Bradford are part of the trio that own and operate the craft beer bar Harlem Hops. Harris said the bar is Harlem’s first 100% Black-owned craft beer bar. In addition to carrying a large variety of beers, they place special emphasis on brands by people of color and women-owned businesses.
RESTAURANTS
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

5 unique restaurants you must visit when in Springfield

Hemingway’s Blue Water Cafe – Imagine dining under the sea. A large aquarium can be found behind the bar filled with saltwater fish inside. The cafe is found inside the Bass Pro Shop headquarters. Address: 1935 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807 Vantage Rooftop Lounge – This rooftop bar gives you a great view of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Voucher#Koam News Now
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen’s newest food truck park holds grand opening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday night, a new food truck park in Harlingen called the Moon Rock held its grand opening. The Harlingen Chamber of Commerce joined owner Christian Zanca to host an official ribbon-cutting to kick off the event. “I’m super excited, to be honest!” said Joshua...
HARLINGEN, TX
Mix 95.7FM

Food Trucks Coming to GR Airport’s Viewing Park

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Viewing Park has announced the start of Food Truck Summer Series. The viewing park, located on Kraft Avenue just north of 52nd Street, is a beautiful spot to watch aircrafts take off and land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. It's a popular spot during the summer months for plane enthhusiests to flock there to watch the planes come and go. The GFIA viewing park provides great view for aviation buffs and families, and now they'll be able to have some lunch while they're out there too.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Register-Mail

Sarah Brown: Ramp up events at Galesburg parks, consider community gardens

Parks. A staple of any good city, a place where families, pets, and people from all walks of life can gather as a community. Perhaps when you think of parks, you think of a specific one from your childhood; maybe you rode your first bike there; maybe you swam in its cool ponds on hot summer days. Perhaps you've never had the pleasure of a youthful day spent in a park you love. Granted, not every city has one the magnitude of New York's Central Park, or Hyde Park in London, but regardless of size, each park has the potential to be great for its community.
GALESBURG, IL
KSEN AM 1150

Joplin’s In A Real Battle

A "Battle of the Bands!" It'll be a lip sync deal with all the fun's Saturday night over at the Golden Triangle Center in Joplin. Social hour's at 5, with dinner on the platters at 6, Saturday night. 1st place prize is $500, 2nd place is 300, 3rd 200. There'll be an auction & 50/50 drawing along with a gun raffle in the battle. Sounds like Joplin will be jumpin' on Saturday night...
JOPLIN, MT
99.9 The Point

Loveland’s Fun 4th of July Plans at North Lake Park for 2022

It's been two long years since folks were able to really celebrate Independence Day in Loveland; so, for 2022, it is on. Food, beer, a Kids Zone, a cornhole tournament, live music, and of course, fireworks. The 2022 plans from the City of Loveland for the 4th of July at North Lake Park include a lot of fun. Who's not ready for fun on the 4th?
The Blade

Bilyeu: On to another week of food and fun

At the end of February, I wrote about that upcoming week of feasting which included Paczki Day, Mardi Gras, Lenten fish fries, and Restaurant Week Toledo. I felt it came in second, behind Thanksgiving week, for gleeful gluttony.
TOLEDO, OH
Washingtonian.com

13 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

A Taste of Iceland, a celebration of Icelandic food and culture, runs Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20. Downtown DC’s Equinox restaurant (818 Connecticut Ave., NW) is hosting Icelandic-themed dinners ($75 per person) each night, and on Friday, March 18 there’s a cocktail class with Icelandic spirits at the Betsy (514 Eighth St., SE).
RESTAURANTS
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

B.D. RILEY'S: ST. PATRICK'S DAY Well of course this place in Mueller is celebrating that sainted fellow who, supposedly, chased all the snakes outta Ireland. Hell, the pub's interior was constructed in Dundalk, Ireland, in 2016 – and shipped here and fitted with Irish hands. So head on over on Thursday the 17th, to get yourself some tasty Irish grub – corned beef & cabbage, say, or shepherd's pie, or bangers & mash – and some thirst-slaking brews from that Emerald Isle while listening to live music from Daithi Arwine, the Chancers, and the Kristen Gibbs Band. B.D. Riley's Irish Pub. bdrileys.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy