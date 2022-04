What can I say about Mrs. T’s Pierogies? They are super delicious, versatile and loved by my whole family. With their fluffy whipped potato and cheese filling stuffed inside melt- in- your-mouth pasta pockets, they are the ultimate in comfort food. Another comfort food, loaded baked potatoes, are a staple on every steak house menu I’ve ever seen. Merging the two popular items makes perfect sense, and the result was as yummy as you would expect. Mrs. T’s Loaded Baked Potato Pierogies provided the perfect base to layer on our favorite loaded potato toppings. We really enjoyed the familiar, comforting flavors of potatoes, melted cheese, crispy bacon, chives and sour cream. This dish was quick and easy to put together, and the whole family loved coming together to feast right from the sheet pan. That also makes for easy clean up! Make sure you pick up Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the freezer section of your favorite grocery store, and try this recipe tonight!

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO