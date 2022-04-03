ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Auburn basketball center Walker Kessler is entering NBA draft

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago
NEW ORLEANS — Auburn basketball's Walker Kessler is entering the NBA Draft, he informed coaches Sunday.

A former five-star recruit from Atlanta, Kessler was recruited by Auburn coach Bruce Pearl but chose North Carolina out of school; then after one year, he transferred to Auburn and spent his breakout sophomore year with the Tigers.

Kessler is a projected first-round pick after a sophomore season in which he averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. On Sunday, the 7-foot-1 center was named Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded two triple-doubles and had an individual block rate of 19.1% at Auburn.

NATIONAL AWARD:Walker Kessler's Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor comes at time of reflection

GREATEST STRENGTH:What's it like to get swatted by Auburn basketball’s Walker Kessler? Let me tell you | Durando

"Being close to home, close to family, close to loved ones and playing for a coaching staff that believed in me, it was so much joy in my life," Kessler told the Montgomery Advertiser, "and it really made my life so much better."

Pearl is often open about how he advises players considering the NBA Draft: If they have a chance to be selected in the first round, they should go. That's what he told the Kessler family as well.

"We've tried to get the best information we can, and it appears that it's most likely that he's going to be in the first round," Kessler's dad, Chad Kessler, said. "And that was important to him and to Coach Pearl, that if you get that chance, you should go. If you are in the second round, you might want to stay. Because obviously there's a lot of things he needs to work on. But if they're going to give him that chance, he's going to work on them while he's there (in the NBA)."

Kessler is an elite rim protector and a consistent finisher at the rim. He's a modern, face-up center on offense, but he doesn't have a developed back-to-the-basket post game. He's capable of putting the ball on the ground and especially confident driving to his left. Out of high school, Kessler's 3-pointer was one of his strengths, but he only shot 20% beyond the arc in his season at Auburn.

He has an especially close relationship with Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl. After practice, Kessler often stuck around to practice his 3-pointer while Pearl stayed to rebound.

"I loved playing for (the Pearls)," Kessler said. "I'll always be an Auburn Tiger and always be one of their players."

Asked if he has any favorite memories from his one year, Kessler said, "There's so many. But just in the locker room after practice, walking through, talking to all the players, dapping each other up, giving each other a hard time, there's nothing like that. Those are my brothers, so I'll always have that."

Comments / 0

