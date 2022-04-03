ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football is inappropriate for kids

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kristine Varkony
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7QaT_0eyHsE4K00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Americans are divided on whether the country’s most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University.

The survey of nearly 4,000 adults found about 45% of Americans agreed that tackle football is appropriate for kids, while 50% disagreed. The respondents were asked to rate on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 4 (strongly agree) the statement: “Tackle football is an appropriate sport for kids to play.” The remaining 5% said they didn’t know.

Researchers said they did not define “kid” for participants intentionally.

“We purposefully left that open,” said study co-author Chris Knoester, professor of sociology at Ohio State.

Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from career after aphasia diagnosis, family says

“People might have different perceptions of what counts as a kid,” Knoester added. “And some of the previous research that tracks participation actually finds that we’ve seen a particularly marked decrease in kids ages 6 to 12 playing tackle football, and also a previous public opinion results have been more in agreement that football is risky for kids under the age of 13.”

A news release on the study by the university noted a 20% decline in tackle football participation among children ages 6 to 12 from 2008 to 2018.

Mariah Warner, the lead author of the study and a doctoral student in sociology at Ohio State, said when broken down further, results showed the question also divided Americans by race and class.

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Black Americans, men, heterosexuals, conservatives, and those with only a high school education were not as negative about tackle football for kids as were white Americans, the college-educated, and those who live in suburbs.

“There is a noticeable difference,” Warner stated. “Wealthier folks of higher socioeconomic status, are less likely to think that tackle football is appropriate for kids. Whereas lower-class folks are more likely to think that it’s okay. Part of the theorizing behind that – football is a fairly inexpensive sport, especially in comparison to what we might call like ‘country club sports,’ like tennis or swimming, so it’s more accessible.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
YourErie
YourErie

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow YourErie and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
YourErie

New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have new information on the fatal fire that killed four people, including three children on Friday, April 1 in Springboro. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four of the victims died of asphyxiation due […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Four people dead following fatal fire in Springboro

Pennsylvania State Police have provided an update on a fatal fire that took place on April 1 in Springboro. Police are reporting that among the fatalities were 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, one 14-year-old male, one 10-year-old male, and a six-month-old female. On April 1 at approximately 8:10 p.m., members from Pennsylvania State Police Meadville were dispatched […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
The Newberg Graphic

New play explores experiences of Muslim-American women, tackles universal themes

Rohina Malik's 'The Hijabis' features three Muslim-American women and their familiar life journeys.A new play is hitting the stage at George Fox University at the end of March. Known as "The Hijabis," the production follows several Muslim-American women as they navigate life's milestones. It was written by acclaimed American playwright Rohina Malik and is directed by Genevieve Fowler, Malik's friend and colleague. "The Hijabis is the story of three women who are very familiar to us and are living a very American life," Fowler said. "They're going through love, loss, big life changes and also have a unique experience...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#Sociology#School Education#White Americans#American Football#Wcmh#The Ohio State University#Ohio State
YourErie

Ukrainian refugee students could soon make way to Erie

Governor Tom Wolf is proposing legislation to aid Ukrainian resettlement efforts in Pennsylvania. The Erie community could soon see Ukrainian refugee students. “There are going to be Ukrainian refugees coming to Erie. Through United Way of Erie County’s community schools, we will be doing a focused effort towards the students that are coming into our […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fatalities reported in Springboro structure fire

(11:25 p.m. Update) – Pennsylvania State Police report that there were fatalities in this fire in Springboro Friday evening. According to police, there were reports that there was entrapment within the home and numerous fire departments were on scene and were able to extinguish the flames. Due to the early stages of this incident, police […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Fire victims finding strength through Springboro community

A tragic loss of life took place in Springboro over the weekend. One family is now left trying to cope in the wake of tragedy after losing loved ones and everything they owned in a house fire in Crawford County. The fire destroyed the house and took the lives of four people, including three children. […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking alleged Harley merch thieves

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are looking for the suspects of a recent retail theft at Harley-Davidson of Erie. According to a Millcreek Police news release, the theft occurred at 1:10 p.m. on March 30. The suspects allegedly stole merchandise with a total value of $770. A photo shows the suspects leaving in a gray SUV, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire breaks out at local assisted living complex

Update: Just after 12:30 p.m. on April 2, a spokesperson from Brevillier Village spoke with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com to confirm the following information. The cause of the fire was electrical. Two apartments were damaged during this fire, and the tenants of the apartments were transferred to other apartments within the facility. It was confirmed by […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ex-boyfriend sends threatening texts while PSP troopers are present

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local man has been arrested after sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On April 3, the Pennsylvania State Police received a complaint about alleged harassment in Conneaut Township. According to a PSP news release, a female victim had reported that her ex-boyfriend was calling and texting her […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

2022 Remarkable Women winner: Carrie Nageotte

Today, we are announcing the winner for our 2022 Remarkable Women series. Out of the four finalists, all deserving of the honor, our official winner is…. Carrie Nageotte. Carrie Nageotte not only dedicates her professional career to helping others in the Meadville area, she also spends most of her free time organizing the Toys for […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy