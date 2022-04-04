Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 Oscars reminded us just how unpredictable live award shows can be — but just a week later, the Grammy Awards delivered a drama-free and performance-packed show that mostly stuck to the script.

The 64th annual ceremony celebrating the past year in music aired live from Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (instead of its usual home in Los Angeles) on Sunday night following a delay of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, hosted once again by Trevor Noah, who helmed last year’s heavily masked and distanced outdoor ceremony, thankfully didn’t feature the frenzy of a live onstage slap but highlighted plenty of all-star talent and buzzy moments, including a surprise appearance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Jon Batiste, a genre-spanning recording artist and composer who also serves as the bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” dominated the event, ultimately picking up the night’s top Album of the Year trophy for his record “We Are.” The Louisiana-born musician, who entered the show with a leading 11 nominations, scored four wins earlier in the pre-telecast ceremony before taking the stage with a rousing performance of his hit song “Freedom.”

Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, also won big, pulling off wins in all of their nominated categories, including Record of the Year and Song of Year for their sultry throwback jam “Leave the Door Open.”

“We’re really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said onstage after their final win. “But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep.”

Powered by her chart-topping smash hit “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo was coronated as the Best New Artist but didn’t find much success outside of the pop-specific categories. Meanwhile, Grammys’ reigning favorite Billie Eilish and her rock-tinged sophomore effort “Happier Than Ever” were completely shut out of the ceremony after historic back-to-back wins for Record of the Year.

Avoiding the next chapter in their ever-evolving feud, Taylor Swift and Kanye West, who were both up for Album of the Year, were no-shows at the event. The rapper, who was barred from performing at the ceremony due to his “concerning online behavior” ― including a much-buzzed-about social media tussle with host Trevor Noah ― still managed to take home multiple awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Aside from the golden gramophones, live performances were, of course, the event’s biggest draw. This year’s lineup included Rodrigo, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler, who joined forces for an “In Memoriam” segment to honor legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

WINNER: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“drivers license” - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

“Kiss Me More” - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher and more

WINNER: “Leave the Door Open” - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars

“Montero” - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo

“Peaches” - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” - King, Matthew Sean Leon and more

“Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth and more

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” - Justin Bieber

“Right On Time” - Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Positions” - Ariana Grande

WINNER: “drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter” - BTS

“Higher Power” - Coldplay

WINNER: “Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: “Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Til We Meet Again (Live)” - Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” - Ledisi

“That’s Life” - Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” -Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: “Sour” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Justice” - Justin Bieber

“Planet Her” - Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Positions” - Ariana Grande

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

“Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

“Before” - James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

“Heartbreak” - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

“You Can Do It” - Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

WINNER: “Alive” - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

“The Business” - Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: “Subconsciously” - Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” - ILLENIUM

“Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)” - Major Lazer

“Shockwave” - Marshmello

“Free Love” - Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” - Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Double Dealin’” - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

“The Garden” - Rachel Eckroth

WINNER: “Tree Falls” - Taylor Eigsti

“At Blue Note Tokyo” - Steve Gadd Band

“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” - Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” - Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” - Chris Cornell

“Ohms” - Deftones

WINNER: “Making A Fire” - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs” - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance” - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way” - Paul McCartney

WINNER: “Waiting On A War” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis” - Deftones

WINNER: “The Alien” - Dream Theater

“Amazonia” - Gojira

“Pushing The Tides” - Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” - Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

“Power Up” - AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A” - Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” - Chris Cornell

WINNER: “Medicine At Midnight” - Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” - Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore” - Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” - Halsey

“Jubilee” - Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed In Sunbeams” - Arlo Parks

WINNER: “Daddy’s Home” - St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” - Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” - H.E.R.

WINNER: “Leave The Door Open” - Silk Sonic

WINNER“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage” - Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas

“Good Days” - Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade

WINNER: “Leave The Door Open” - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

WINNER: “Pick Up Your Feelings” - Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies” - Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” - Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” - Leon Bridges

“Back Of My Mind” - H.E.R.

WINNER: “Heaux Tales” - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: “Family Ties” - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” - Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: “Hurricane” - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” -J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need To Know” -Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” -Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” -Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts” - Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” - Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” - Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

WINNER: “Jail” - Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“m y . l i f e” - Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season” - J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” - Drake

“King’s Disease II” - Nas

WINNER: “Call Me If You Get Lost” - Tyler, The Creator

“Donda” - Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” - Jason Isbell

“camera roll” - Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: “You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

WINNER: “Younger Me” - Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” - Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” - Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” - Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

WINNER: “Cold” - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” - Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” - Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling

Best Country Album

“Skeletons” - Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” - Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” - Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton

Best Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” - Eric Bellinger

“Something To Say” - Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” - Hiatus Kaiyote

WINNER: “Table For Two” - Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” - Masego

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” - Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me” - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

WINNER: “Fight For You” - H.E.R.

“How Much Can A Heart Take” - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best New Age Album

“Brothers” - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

WINNER: “Divine Tides” - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

“Pangaea” - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

“Night + Day” - Opium Moon

“Pieces Of Forever” - Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Kick Those Feet” – Kenny Barron

“Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste

“Absence” – Terence Blanchard

WINNER: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” – Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Generations” – The Baylor Project

“SuperBlue” – Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

“Time Traveler” – Nnenna Freelon

“Flor” – Gretchen Parlato

WINNER: “Songwrights Apothecary Lab” – Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul” – Jon Batiste

“Absence” – Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

WINNER: “Skyline” – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Akoustic Band Live” – Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” – Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Live at Birdland!” – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Dear Love” – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

WINNER: “For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver” – Christian McBride Big Band

“Swirling” – Sun Ra Arkestra

“Jackets XL” – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: “Mirror Mirror” – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

“The South Bronx Story” – Carlos Henriquez

“Virtual Birdland” – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Transparency” – Dafnis Prieto Sextet

“El Arte del Bolero” – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God” – Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

“Joyful” – Dante Bowe

“Help” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

WINNER: “Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Wait on You” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” – Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby

“Hold Us Together” (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

“Man of Your Word” – Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven

WINNER: “Believe for It” – CeCe Winans

“Jireh” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story” – Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition” – Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA” – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

WINNER: “Believe for It” – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger” – Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2” – Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live)” – Tauren Wells

WINNER: “Old Church Basement ”– Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone with My Faith” – Harry Connick Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother” – Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Songs for the Times” – The Isaacs

WINNER: “My Savior” – Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo” – Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” – Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua” – Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos” – Camilo

WINNER: “Mendó” – Alex Cuba

“Revelación” – Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: “El Último Tour Del Mundo” – Bad Bunny

“Jose” – J Balvin

“KG0516” – Karol G

“Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja” – Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)” – Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER: “Origen” – Juanes

“Calambre” – Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño” – C. Tangana

“Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia” – Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2” – Aida Cuevas

WINNER: “A Mis 80′s” – Vicente Fernández

“Seis” – Mon Laferte

“Un Canto por México, Vol. 2” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)” – Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: “Salswing!” – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“En Cuarentena” – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso” – Aymée Nuviola

“Colegas” – Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Live in Peru” – Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: “Cry” – Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret” – Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” – The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” – Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon” – Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi

“Bored” – Linda Chorney

“Call Me a Fool” – Valerie June

WINNER: “Cry” – Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan

“Diamond Studded Shoes” – Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola

“Nightflyer” – Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

“Downhill from Everywhere” – Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings” – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

WINNER: “Native Sons” – Los Lobos

“Outside Child” – Allison Russell

“Stand for Myself” – Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal” – Billy Strings

WINNER: “My Bluegrass Heart” – Béla Fleck

“A Tribute to Bill Monroe” – The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions” – Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See” – Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years of Blues” – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

“Traveler’s Blues” – Blues Traveler

WINNER: “I Be Trying” – Cedric Burnside

“Be Ready When I Call You” – Guy Davis

“Take Me Back” – Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream” – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea” – Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War” – Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up” – Steve Cropper

WINNER: “662” – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely (Live)” – Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History” – Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition)” – Madison Cunningham

WINNER: “They’re Calling Me Home” – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite” – Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!” – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops” – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People” – Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco” – Corey Ledet Zydeco

WINNER: “Kau Ka Pe’a” – Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja” − Etana

“Positive Vibration” − Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin” − Sean Paul

“Royal” − Jesse Royal

WINNER: “Beauty in the Silence” − SOJA

“10” − Spice

Best Global Music Album

“Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)” − Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” − Daniel Ho & Friends

WINNER: “Mother Nature” − Angélique Kidjo

“Legacy +” − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” − Wizkid

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: “Mohabbat” − Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” − Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” − Femi Kuti

“Blewu” − Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo

“Essence” − Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Children’s Album

“Actívate” − 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe” − 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future” − Pierce Freelon

WINNER: “A Colorful World” − Falu

“Crayon Kids” − Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath” − LeVar Burton

WINNER: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis” − Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago” − J. Ivy

“8:46” − Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land” − Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine” – Lavell Crawford

“Evolution” – Chelsea Handler

WINNER: “Sincerely” – Louis C.K.

“Thanks for Risking Your Life” – Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American” – Nate Bargatze

“Zero F***s Given” – Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella” – Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Helen George

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers” – Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater

“Girl from the North Country” – Simon Hale, Conor McPherson, and Dean Sharenow

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” – Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots” – Daniel C. Levine, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz

WINNER: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” – Emily Bear

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella” – Various artists

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Various artists

“In the Heights” – Various artists

“One Night in Miami...” – Leslie Odom, Jr. and various artists

“Respect” – Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1” – Various artists

WINNER: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton” – Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13–16)” – Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

WINNER: “Soul” – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” (from WandaVision)

WINNER: “All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside)

“All I Know So Far” (from Pink: All I Know So Far)

“Fight For You” (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)

“Speak Now” (from One Night in Miami...)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful Is Black” – Brandee Younger

“Cat and Mouse” – Tom Nazziola

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale” – Vince Mendoza

“Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions” – Arturo O’Farrill

WINNER: “Eberhard” – Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks” – Bill O’Connell

“For the Love of a Princess” – Robin Smith

“Infinite Love” – Emile Mosseri

WINNER: “Meta Knight’s Revenge” – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

“The Struggle Within” – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line” – Ólafur Arnalds

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Tehillah Alphonso

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” – Jacob Collier

“Eleanor Rigby” – Cody Fry

WINNER: “To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)” – Vince Mendoza

Best Recording Package

“American Jackpot / American Girls”

“Carnage”

WINNER: “Pakelang”

“Serpentine Prison”

“Zeta”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: “All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition”

“Color Theory”

“The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)”

“77-81”

“Swimming in Circles”

Best Album Notes

“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas”

WINNER: “The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966”

“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology”

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895”

“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland”

Best Historical Album

“Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings” – Marian Anderson

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895” – Various Artists

“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music” – Various Artists

WINNER: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)” – Joni Mitchell

“Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)” – Prince

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema – The Marías

Dawn – Yebba

Hey What – Low

WINNER: Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Notes with Attachments – Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul satta dub) – Booker T., remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek remix) – Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late remix) – Tracy Young, remixer (k.d. lang)

“Inside Out” (3scape Drm remix) – 3scape Drm, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night” (Dave Audé remix) – Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato featuring Ariana Grande)

WINNER: “Passenger” (Mike Shinoda remix) – Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: “Alicia” – Alicia Keys

“Clique” – Patricia Barber

“Fine Line” – Harry Styles

“The Future Bites” – Steven Wilson

“Stille Grender” – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre” – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline” – Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

WINNER: “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy” – Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” – Susanna Mälkki

WINNER: “Glass: Akhnaten” – Karen Kamensek

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” – Simon Rattle

“Little: Soldier Songs” – Corrado Rovaris

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way” – Matthew Guard, conductor

WINNER: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

“Rising w/The Crossing” – Donald Nally, conductor

“Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons” – Kaspars Putniņš, conductor

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom” – Benedict Sheehan, conductor

“The Singing Guitar” – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking” – JACK Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” – Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes” – Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

WINNER: “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears” – Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

“Bruits” – Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: “Alone Together” – Jennifer Koh

“An American Mosaic” – Simone Dinnerstein

“Bach: Sonatas & Partitas” – Augustin Hadelich

“Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos” – Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

“Mak Bach” – Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Confessions” – Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

“Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers” – Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

WINNER: “Mythologies” – Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann

“Schubert: Winterreise” – Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Unexpected Shadows” – Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals - A New World, A New Canon”

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra”

“Cerrone: The Arching Path”

“Plays”

WINNER: “Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” – Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One” – Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes” – Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11′” – Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

WINNER: “Shaw: Narrow Sea” – Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

WINNER: “Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix

WINNER: Summer of Soul – Various Artists

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.