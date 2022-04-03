ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Sachs
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ssv3_0eyHrz9K00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — For the millions of Americans that have gotten COVID-19, the health care journey isn’t over. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in a new report that the risk of cardiac complications persists following infection and recovery.

The report released April 1 paints the picture of ongoing risks and negative health outcomes that could spring up after a patient has gotten COVID-19. The report also touches on the potential risk of heart issues after receiving an mRNA vaccine for the coronavirus. The two mRNA vaccines currently available are from Pfizer and Moderna.

The report said cardiac complications, “particularly myocarditis and pericarditis,” have been tied to COVID-19 infection and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, the study by the CDC found cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which the health agency described as “a rare but serious complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection with frequent cardiac involvement.”

Study: Pregnancy nearly doubles risks of breakthrough COVID-19

Pericarditis is swelling of the thin tissue surrounding the heart while myocarditis is inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall, according to Mayo Clinic .

The study found the risk for all three cardiac conditions was increased between one and three weeks after infection or vaccination.

Male youths were the patient group with the highest level of risk for developing cardiac conditions after both vaccination and infection. For male patients 12 to 17 years old, the CDC said the risk for cardiac outcomes was highest “after the second vaccine dose” of an mRNA vaccine, but was even higher after a COVID-19 infection.

“The incidence of cardiac outcomes after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was highest for males aged 12–17 years after the second vaccine dose; however, within this demographic group, the risk for cardiac outcomes was 1.8–5.6 times as high after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after the second vaccine dose,” the CDC said. “The risk for cardiac outcomes was likewise significantly higher after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after first, second, or unspecified dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination for all other groups by sex and age.”

New mutant omicron variant XE could be most transmissible yet, WHO says

However, the CDC study specifically focuses on risks from mRNA vaccines, meaning the Johnson & Johnson shot is not included in the treatments and prevention options that may provide additional risks to patients.

Overall, the CDC noted that the study still supports the use of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the vaccines continue to prove “safe and effective.”

The data used was pulled from 40 health care systems to study the risk of cardiac complications from COVID-19 and mRNA vaccinations for COVID-19, among male and female patients across multiple age demographics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Male And Female#Wfla#Americans#Mayo Clinic
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection linked to higher risk of neuropathy

Adding to a growing body of evidence that, for many, problems related to COVID-19 linger longer than the initial infection, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that some people infected during the pandemic's early months experienced peripheral neuropathy—pain, tingling and numbness in the hands and feet—during and following their bouts with the virus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnet5

Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year. The new findings were published in The Lancet. Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021. Experts found that people who were diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

Sleeping with the light on may increase diabetes risk

Researchers recently investigated the health effects of light exposure during sleep. They found that light exposure during even one night of sleep increases heart rate while sleeping and impairs glucose metabolism the following morning. They say that sleeping without exposure to light is likely beneficial for cardiometabolic health. Researchers from...
SCIENCE
WNDU

Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Staying hydrated may reduce the risk of heart failure

Staying "well hydrated" in middle age may lower the risk of developing heart failure later in life, a new study suggests. The study researchers analyzed information from more than 11,000 adults ages 45 to 66 and followed them for 25 years. To examine their hydration levels, the researchers looked at the levels of sodium in the participants' blood, also known as serum sodium, which increases as a person's fluid levels decrease. The normal range for serum sodium is 135 to 146 millimoles per liter (mmol/L), although values at the higher end of this range would trigger a person's body to start to conserve water, study lead author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), told Live Science in an email. .
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Undiagnosed heart disease may be common in people with heart attacks not caused by clots

More than two-thirds of people who have a type of heart attack not caused by a blood clot also may have undiagnosed heart disease, according to a small study from Scotland. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, focused on people who had what's known as Type 2 heart attacks, which result from strain caused by an illness such as infections or fast heart rates that can lower blood pressure or oxygen in the blood. But when researchers conducted advanced heart imaging, they discovered study participants also had conditions such as narrowed arteries or weakened heart muscles that were frequently undiagnosed. Fewer than a third of those patients were being treated for heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Deleting a protein might reduce cardiovascular disease

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccinations fall 27% as BA.2's prevalence grows: 10 CDC findings

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily fell by more than 25 percent this week amid the omicron subvariant's growing prevalence in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published March 25. Ten findings:. Vaccinations. 1. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 181,945...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy