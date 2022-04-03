ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

What’s inside the gift bag every Grammy performer gets

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Otz7M_0eyHrgcl00

(NEXSTAR) – The honor of gracing the Grammys stage isn’t all you get as a performer or presenter at the awards show. Each A-lister is also gifted a swag bag full of luxury goods worth $49,000, according to the company that puts them together.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The gift bags are assembled by Distinctive Assets, the same folks behind the six-figure swag bag sent to all Oscars nominees.

This year’s gift bag, which will be hand out to artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS and the Foo Fighters, includes:

  • Voucher for liposuction on your arms
  • Popcorn that’s described as “flavor wrapped”
  • Skincare products made from figs and tofu
  • $10,000 worth of Botox, fillers and chemical peels
  • CBD sleep aids
  • An electric toothbrush
  • Trucker hat from a genderless fashion line
  • Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon wine and three bottles of Grey Goose vodka
  • Three-course tasting meal for two at Kokomo Restaurant in New York
  • Perfume made by Mastercard
  • Kit to make whipped coffee
  • Book about Dr. Anthony Fauci
Oscars swag: What’s inside the nominees’ six-figure gift bag

For this year’s Grammy Awards, there’s not just a gift bag – there’s a whole gift lounge. It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a big room open to celebrities during the three days of Grammy rehearsals, where they can peruse freebies and take what they like.

The lounge has different gift options, like vegan running shoes, flower arrangements and a gift certificate for Topgolf.

Celebrities aren’t obligated to accept anything in the gift bag or gift lounge. Some accept the gifts, then donate them to charity. Others happily keep the luxury goods and take the lavish vacations. There is one catch to the free swag: Anything they do keep is taxable as income under federal tax code .

The Grammy Awards air Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-accused-in-3-homicides-gives-insight-into-weeks-before-killings/. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to his …. Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Here's What's Inside the Nearly $140,000 Gift Bag Given to Steven Spielberg, Will Smith and Other Oscar Nominees

The Oscars are on Sunday, and Los Angeles will soon be awash in designer gowns, famous movie stars and high-price gift bags. For the 20th consecutive year, LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets is distributing its famously expensive "Everybody Wins" gift bags to select nominees. This year's bag is valued at just over $137,000 and includes items ranging from designer popcorn to a voucher for $12,000 worth of liposuction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Anthony Fauci
In Style

The 2022 Grammys Gift Bag Is Just as Over-the-Top as the Show Itself

The superstars at the 2022 Oscars aren't the only people getting a swag bag worthy of its own spotlight. Distinctive Assets is keeping busy this awards season, offering up its Presenter & Performer Gift Bags at this year's Grammy Awards. Nominees and performers are invited to the Grammy gift lounge presented by Miage Skincare during the lead-up to the big show on April 3 to pick up a few things to make music's biggest night that much more memorable.
MUSIC
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Chloe Bailey lead the stars performing at MusiCares Person Of The Year event for Joni Mitchell... as guest of honor sits in the audience cheering them on

John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Chloe Bailey led the stars performing at the MusiCares Person Of The Year event held this Friday night in Las Vegas two days before the Grammys. Held at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, the event was held to honor Joni Mitchell, who could be seen in the audience watching the glittering lineup whirl through her old hits.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Vegan#Academy Awards#Distinctive Assets#Bts#Botox#Grey Goose#Kokomo Restaurant#Mastercard Kit
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Honors Her Dear Friend Tony Bennett With Heartfelt Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga performed ‘Love For Sale’ solo, but was introduced via video by Tony Bennett, now 95, in a short and sweet video. Lady Gaga delivered a beautiful tribute to her friend Tony Bennett, 95, at the GRAMMY Awards. The superstar, 36, was full of energy as she performed a jazzed up version of their single “Love For Sale.” Due to Tony’s dementia, he was unable to perform alongside her for their nominated track — however, he made a surprise appearance via pre-taped video as he introduced her!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Genre-spanning Artist Batiste Wins Four Early Grammys

The Grammy awards kicked off on Sunday with leading nominee Jon Batiste winning four trophies as the music industry rolled out the red carpet for a pandemic-delayed celebration in Las Vegas. The honors for Batiste, a multi-genre artist who went into the ceremony with 11 nominations, included best music video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What’s Actually In the Nearly $140K Bag That Oscar Hopefuls Like Will Smith And Kristen Stewart Get Just For Being Nominated

The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.
CELEBRITIES
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy