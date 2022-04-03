ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police: Toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oakhill area

First Coast News
First Coast News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the incident was in the Oakleaf area. A toddler was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 10

Sad 4 everyone
15h ago

I’m sorry accident or not someone deserves to be charged with his accidental death. LOCK UP the gun. I can’t imagine how heartbreaking this is. Prayers

Reply
3
Blare Willy
18h ago

Wow that’s so sad…. I believe in having guns and our gun rights but I do believe that nobody should have guns in a house with any children. Way to easy to have a accident.

Reply
3
Jennifer Harvey
1d ago

That is criminal. That child should never have been able to get that gun. Charge those parents

Reply(1)
8
Related
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
First Coast News

Man shot by his brother in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young-adult man was shot on Saturday night in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of 103rd Street around 8:45 p.m.. Police found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Wave 3

Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was arrested on suspicion of molesting a 5-year-old girl after his wife found a video of it and called authorities, according to deputies. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3800...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Oakhill#Toddler#Firearms
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy