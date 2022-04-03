ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Snag Some Perfume Sets Starting At Only $21 On Macy's From Brands Like Dior, Burberry, & More

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr8u7_0eyHqwOW00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-care comes in many forms, from treating yourself to TikTok-loved beauty products, a 24-step skincare routine, or even a classy perfume from one of your favorite department stores. Perfume is one of the most underrated forms of self-care. If you smell good, chances are you’re feeling good too.

Macy’s always has our backs covered when trying to add more to our self-care routines, from candles to now perfumes. Designer perfumes can be pricey, but thanks to Macy’s , we can get some of the most well-known sets at a more affordable price.

For a limited time, you can snag these amazing perfume sets from Macy’s for 15 percent off with the code OWNIT.

From Dior to Burberry bestselling perfumes, you can’t go wrong with these gift sets from Macy’s. Check out our top picks from Macy’s low-key perfume set sale below.

Macy’s Favorite Scents 20-Pc. Discovery Set For Him & Her — $21.25, originally $25.00

For the household that isn’t sold on one type of brand or perfume style, treat yourselves to this sampler pack. This sampler pack includes 0.04-ounce bottles of 20 beloved scents from brands like COACH, DOLCE&GABBANA, and MUGLER, to name a few.

Macy's Favorite Scents 20-Pc. Discovery Set For Him & Her

$21.25, originally $25.00


Buy now

Sign Up

Mugler 3-Pc. Angel Mini Coffret Set — $33.15, originally $46.00

Snag this three-piece Mugler set, with their three most popular and dazzling Angel perfume scents.

Mugler 3-Pc. Angel Mini Coffret Set

$33.15, originally $46.00


Buy now

Sign Up

Dior 3-Pc. Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Gift Set, First at Macy’s — $111.35, originally $131.00

This lavish Dior set is the perfect gift for your friend or lover obsessed with all things elegant. The gift set includes a Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, Miss Dior Body Milk, and a Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Mini.

Dior 3-Pc. Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Gift Set, First at Macy’s

$111.35, originally $131.00


Buy now

Sign Up

Burberry 3-Pc. Her Fragrance Gift Set — $41.65, originally $49.00

This gorgeous three-piece set from Burberry is what dreams are made of. In this inexpensive set, you can have miniature versions of the perfumes Burberry Her Eau de Parfum, Burberry Her Eau de Toilette, and Burberry Her London Dream.

Burberry 3-Pc. Her Fragrance Gift Set

$41.65, originally $49.00


Buy now

Sign Up

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynfk4_0eyHqwOW00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
SheKnows
SheKnows

40K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

12M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
SheKnows

Costco’s Colorful Tumblers Are Insulated and Spill Proof — & Just Right for Outdoor Parties

Eating outside is so nice in the spring. The days are longer, the weather is warmer, and it’s the perfect opportunity for a picnic or a neighborhood BBQ. Unfortunately, some things can make eating outdoors less than ideal (hello, mosquito season — you’re the worst). That’s why it’s important to focus on the necessities: like having a never-ending supply of nice, cold wine. Costco — which is already our go-to spot for delicious snacks and chic patio furniture — is selling colorful stainless steel tumblers that are just right for outdoor parties this spring. You’ll never have to worry about your wine getting warm or spilling on the grass again!
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Why Don’t “Size-Inclusive” Brands Carry Plus Sizes In Stores?

When it pertains to size-inclusivity in fashion, the truth is harrowing: Inequality continues to run rampant through the industry today. For plus-size shoppers, that often means celebrating a brand’s expansion into extended sizes, but questioning whether or not those garments will be available to shop in-store, or online-only as has long been the case. As any plus-size consumer who has waited outside a fitting room for their thinner friends to exit or ordered six pairs of jeans online in hopes that one would work knows, this feeling can be incredibly othering.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfumes#Perfume Bottles#Tiktok
SheKnows

These New Cooler Backpacks at Target Are Perfect for Spring Picnics

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Going on a picnic is always a good idea — in theory. But lugging a bulky, heavy cooler around almost makes the experience more of a hassle than it’s worth. Especially if you want lunch on the beach or during a hike. Enter: Target’s new cooler backpacks! Instagram user @target_junkie spotted these amazing bags at Target, designed by Kelly Ventura. They posted a video of the backpacks and matching cooler bags on March 26,...
SHOPPING
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How Kohl's became such a mess

In 2018, Kohl's was a bright spot in the beleaguered department store sector. Sales were growing, Kohl's stock price was booming and new CEO Michelle Gass was earning widespread praise for her creative approach, including partnering with Amazon to offer free Amazon returns at Kohl's stores. Out of the three...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
SheKnows

Rihanna’s Latest Pregnancy Style is Sheer, Chic, and Absolutely Stunning

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna has been rocking one fabulous maternity outfit after the other — and her ultra-sheer, sequined ensemble at this week’s Oscar Gold Party was no exception. The mom-to-be posted a few snapshots of her floor-length, all-black outfit on Instagram, which she wore to Jay-Z’s celebration following the awards show. “Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22,” the singer captioned her post, which pulled in more than 7 million likes.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) Rihanna’s maternity style has been well-documented on her Instagram, with dreamy pictures of...
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Putting the Spotlight on Backstage

Click here to read the full article. The retailer plans to open dozens of Backstage off-price shopping experiences inside full-line department stores this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMacy's Going Hard on Off-Price This YearBurlington CEO: We're the 'Smallest, Least Productive and Least Profitable' Off-Price RetailerRoss Stores Weathered Stormy Ocean Freight Costs in Q4Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Thrillist

Macy’s Famous NYC Windows Are Becoming a Flower Paradise for Spring

Macy's Herald Square will be in full bloom starting this weekend. From Sunday, March 27 through Sunday, April 10, Macy's will open the doors to its breathtaking displays of flowers and lush plant arrangements. The decorations will take over the Broadway windows famously used for Macy's winter holiday displays as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section for Up to 60% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the midst of updating your spring wardrobe (same), here's some good news: There are a ton of Tory Burch goodies on sale at Nordstrom right now. The very under-the-radar deals are actually really good — we're talking up to 60 percent off shoes, bags, and accessories, including the cloud version of the iconic Miller sandals and the brand's recognizable logo studs. Not to mention, you can snag comfy sneakers and flats starting at $133, and even the '90s-inspired floral Brocade bag for under $350. (There goes our shopping budget for the month.)
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Maluma Wants Everyone to Feel Like Royalty With His First-Ever Clothing Line at Macy’s

Click here to read the full article. Maluma is doubling down on his love for fashion. The Colombian musician has teamed up with Macy’s to launch his first-ever fashion label, dubbed “Royalty by Maluma.” Designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the brand will offer a range of contemporary men’s and women’s items exclusively at the department store chain. According to Macy’s the brand is an exploration of Maluma’s lifelong admiration for the artistry, and magic of high fashion plus furthers his mission to bring indelible style to his community through accessible collections. “The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Calvin Klein & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for springtime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Snag a Vitamin C Serum 50% Off Today Only from Cardi B’s Go-To Skincare Brand — Reviewers Say It Makes Their Skin Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s at award shows or in her viral videos, Cardi B’s skin is the top story we want to know. The rapper always reveals a radiant glow, which could be thanks to a little Vitamin C action. The rapper’s go-to for red carpet events and shoots is the Urban Skin Rx’s Vitamin C Cleansing Bar. And it’s no wonder it’s a fave as this brand is created for diverse skin tones, especially darker complexions. So why not give your skin some Vitamin C too but with the brand’s vitamin c serum that’s half off. The Pro Strength Super C Brightening Serum is 50% off at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale. The brightening serum is now $29, making it an affordable pick in your cart.
SKIN CARE
TheStreet

Macy's Wants to Be More Like Target

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report had lost its way. CEO Jeff Gennette may not use those exact words, but he has acknowledged that his company had its work cut out for it, while also asserting that it has made some progress. However, you don't talk like he did during the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call if you think everything has been going well.
BUSINESS
SELF

The 27 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Any Budget

Perfumes can transport us to far-away places or seemingly distant memories, which is why it's always fun to discover new signature scents with the help of perfume gift sets. What’s more, fragrance makes an excellent gift for any recipient, whether it's a friend, coworker, parent, sibling, or another loved one. At first, the idea of gifting someone a scent may seem risky. However, there are dozens of fragrance gift sets available online, which means there's a perfect perfume out there for everyone.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

The Collabs: Reebok and Bodega Reveal a Premium Take on the Club C 85 + More

Click here to read the full article. April 3, 2022: Reebok and Bodega have teamed up to give the Club C 85 a new look, which will release exclusively via Bdgastore.com on April 8 for $120. The look is executed with several different materials including green pebble leather on the uppers and suede on the heel. Also, it includes gold accents in the form of branding on the sides and the sockliner, as well as red insoles. The look, according to Reebok, merges ruggedness and luxury, which the brand said is “a nod to the many lives the sneaker has lived. Also,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy