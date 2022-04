Photo: Getty Images

VAN NUYS (CNS) - Fire damaged a second-floor unit at a two-story apartment building in Van Nuys today.

The Los Angeles Fire Department sent 20 firefighters to 15803 W. Saticoy St. at 9:10 a.m., and the fire was put out within 10 minutes of their arrival, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.