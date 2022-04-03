ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Authorities identify man in deadly shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOqee_0eyHpnjQ00

Authorities have identified a man who died Saturday after a vehicle pursuit and shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

OHP was contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona to look for a vehicle driven by Charles Carswell, a 32-year-old armed robbery suspect.

Troopers located the vehicle in Canadian County and attempted a traffic stop, but Carswell fled, prompting a pursuit, authorities said.

When the pursuit entered the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Carswell began firing shots at troopers through his rear window, authorities said. Troopers made several unsuccessful attempts to perform a tactical vehicle intervention or TVI — to stop Carswell’s vehicle.

Authorities said when Carswell entered the Turner Turnpike, troopers successfully performed a TVI on his vehicle at the 140-mile marker, bringing the pursuit to a stop.

Carswell exited his vehicle, grabbed a rifle and began firing more rounds at law enforcement. He barricaded himself behind his vehicle until the OHP Tactical Team arrived, authorities said.

Carswell continued to fire at law enforcement, and troopers fired back, killing him.

The Oklahoma City Police Department, as well as the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, assisted with the incident.

The troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative duties pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Canadian County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Canadian County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Robbery#Tvi#The Ohp Tactical Team
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Says 18-Year-Old Was Run Over And Killed After Police Towed His Car

An 18-year-old man was hit and killed over the weekend and his family has lots of questions. Jose Polanco was two blocks away from home when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation. Jose's aunt said Jose was like her son. He has only lived in Tulsa for about a year, and she can't believe he's gone so young. Maria Polanco said 18-year-old Jose Polanco moved to the US from Guatemala in search of a better life.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy