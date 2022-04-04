Amy Schumer Says Will Smith's Chris Rock Slap "Says So Much About Toxic Masculinity" In Her First Post-Oscars Performance

Related
Hello Magazine
'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Richard Williams Has Strong Words About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
"We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” the father of Venus and Serena Williams said of the shocking attack at the Oscars.
Complex
Howard Stern Says Will Smith Wouldn’t Have Slapped Jason Momoa If He Made Same Jada Joke as Chris Rock
Radio host Howard Stern is criticizing Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock during the Oscars, and even questioning if the Best Actor winner would’ve thrown hands if the instigator was bigger. During his Sirius XM show Monday, Stern claimed Smith was “a guy with real issues,” per...
’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident
What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
Complex
Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him
Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
People
Nicole Kidman's Viral Reaction Photo Was Taken Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars
The backstory behind Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars photo has been revealed. The image shows Kidman, 54, with her mouth open in surprise and her eyebrows raised, with one arm extended. Many Twitter users suspected the shot was snapped after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, but Vulture reports that there's more to the meme.
Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022
The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online
New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
Judd Apatow says Will Smith ‘could have killed’ Chris Rock in Oscars slap
Director Judd Apatow led Hollywood outrage at Will Smith’s shocking attack on Chris Rock — insisting the “Bad Boys” star “lost his mind” and “could have killed” the comedian. As a series of A-list stars — including Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman...
Don’t mention that slap! Why no one was talking about Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars afterparty
So that was Oscars 2022, or, as the Academy possibly refers to it: “The Oscars where absolutely nothing strange happened, and how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?” Apparently some broadcasters bleeped out the Slap Heard Around the World. Well, if it’s any consolation, TV viewers, even inside the Dolby Theater it wasn’t much clearer what the hell had happened, mainly because of the Oscars’ discombobulating determination to carry on – with the palpably strained smile of a Ziegfeld girl who has fallen down and broken her leg in several places, but is determined to get to the end of routine with a grin, dammit.
Oscars Producer Will Packer Claims Chris Rock Said He ‘Got Punched by Muhammad Ali’ After Will Smith Slap
While Chris Rock immediately went into “joke mode” after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, there was some underlying emotion. “I said, ‘Did he really hit you?’ and he looked at me and goes, ‘Yeah! I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali.’ He was immediately in joke mode but you could […]
Complex
Footage Appears to Show Jada Pinkett Smith Laughing After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars
Footage now making the rounds in connection with the still-under-discussion Oscars slap is being claimed to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after the moment in question, which indeed saw her husband Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock. The clip, highlighted by Entertainment Tonight and others, has been widely shared on...
Hello Magazine
Al Roker provides rare insight on debilitating cancer diagnosis with wife Deborah Roberts
Al Roker has been very candid with his fans and followers about his journey towards becoming as healthy as can be. In a new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the Today star provided a rare detailed glimpse into his life at home with his family.
Oscars producer says Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested for slap
April 1 (UPI) -- Oscars telecast producer Will Packer says Chris Rock didn't want Will Smith arrested after the actor slapped him at Sunday's Academy Awards. Packer discussed the confrontation between Smith and Rock during Friday's episode of Good Morning America. Rock was presenting an award Sunday at the Oscars...
Amy Schumer reveals she has hair-pulling disorder: ‘I’ve carried so much shame’
Amy Schumer is opening up about her years-long battle with trichotillomania, a disorder that causes compulsive urges to pull out one’s hair. “I think everybody has a big secret, and that’s mine,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday. “And I’m proud that my...
EW.com
Amy Schumer jokes that her lawyer told her she 'can't say half' of what she wants to as Oscars host
Amy Schumer has consulted two powerhouse sources before taking the biggest stage in Hollywood: Whoopi Goldberg and her lawyer. Appearing on Wednesday's episode of The View, Schumer joked that she enlisted legal counsel before she hosts the March 27 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. "Coming out of this...
Hollywood Laugh Factory changes sign in support of Chris Rock after Will Smith slap at the Oscars
The comedy club's marquee now shows an image of Chris Rock
Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'
Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
Amy Schumer Says Her Son Gene, 2, 'Only Wants to Be Laughed at When He Means to Make Me Laugh'
Amy Schumer's son Gene isn't always a fan of getting a laugh. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Life & Beth star, 40, shares that while her son Gene David is "really funny," he can be "very sensitive" when it comes to people laughing at him. "He feels very...
Amy Schumer Wants Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Appear at Oscars
A good Academy Awards host isn’t afraid to take risks, whether comically or politically, on stage during the award ceremony. Amy Schumer is co-hosting the Oscars this year along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and in an interview that will appear on The Drew Barrymore Show, via ET Canada, Schumer discussed her new Hulu series Life & Beth, as well as her upcoming hosting gig.
