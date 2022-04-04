ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer Says Will Smith's Chris Rock Slap "Says So Much About Toxic Masculinity" In Her First Post-Oscars Performance

By larryfitzmaurice
 3 days ago

Yup, we're still talking about the slap .

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

You might remember that Oscars co-host Amy Schumer already weighed in on the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the awards show.

"I'm still in shock and stunned and sad," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I'm proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Well, Amy had her first standup performance since the Oscars last night in Las Vegas, and according to The Hollywood Reporter , she shared more thoughts on the incident.

Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty Images

In her comments around the Oscars, Amy said she "really" didn't know "what to say" about the ceremony and had "no jokes" about it — before making a joke, of course: "All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

She also referred to Will Smith as "Ali," as in Muhammad Ali — the iconic late boxer that he portrayed in Michael Mann's biopic from 2001.

“I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up,” she described her hosting experience pre-slap.

Abc / ABC via Getty Images

"[I]t was just a fucking bummer," she said about the infamous moment. "All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity."

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Amy went on to call the incident "really upsetting" before saying that "the best way to comfort ourselves" was for her to tell all the Oscars jokes her lawyer told her not to say on the telecast.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She then reportedly launched into a series of jabs at Hollywood rape culture, James Franco's sexual misconduct allegations , and the fatal Rust shooting — before quipping, “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [clock] someone."

Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

Read the entire report on Schumer's set here .

