When Ole Miss baseball's offense does these 4 things, it's unstoppable like Sunday vs. Kentucky

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 1 day ago
Ole Miss baseball has the easiest, most obvious formula for success imaginable: When the Rebels get hits, they win.

The Rebels (19-8, 4-5 SEC) took two of three games from Kentucky this weekend to bounce back after Tennessee swept the Rebels last weekend. The big revelation was the way Ole Miss' starting pitchers produced. Dylan DeLucia, Hunter Elliott and Jack Washburn thrived in their SEC starting debuts, allowing one earned run in 15 ⅔ innings with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.

Which is why it's surprising to write Ole Miss only won two of three games against the Wildcats (18-11, 3-6). And more surprising the Rebels nearly lost the series outright in Lexington.

Ole Miss entered this weekend averaging more than nine runs per game for the season. But that stat is a little misleading. A better way to put it is through nine SEC games, the Rebels are averaging 10 runs per win and 2.8 runs per loss.

"When you look back over the last couple weeks, we talk not just about quality at-bats but about being able to chain the quality at-bats together," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "That's usually our offense. That's why we're able to put pressure on and score in so many different innings. Some of that is obviously credited to the pitcher on the other team, but we've got to have those competitive, tough at-bats."

There's no question the Ole Miss offense is capable of gaudy numbers. Sunday's 10-1 win over Kentucky was a perfect example. The Rebels logged 13 hits, had five batters with multi-hit days, walked nine times, slugged six extra-base hits and strung together a six-run inning.

Then consider the other two games in Lexington: Ole Miss combined to record four runs and eight hits and had eight innings when it failed to put a runner on base.

When Ole Miss' offense is hot, it's scorching. In SEC wins, the Rebels have put the leadoff runner on base in 47.2% of innings, bat .370 with runners in scoring position and hit .625 with runners on third with fewer than two outs.

When the offense is cold, it's freezing. In SEC losses, those averages fall to 22.2% of leadoff runners reaching safely, .167 with runners in scoring position and .143 with runners on third with fewer than two outs.

"It's just battling at the plate, passing the bat," outfielder T.J. McCants said about the difference between good and bad outings. "Seeing pitches, taking walks. All that stuff plays a part in it."

Ole Miss' last six SEC games have been a case study in the value of seeing pitches. In the four losses against Tennessee and Kentucky, Ole Miss batters faced 13 three-ball counts in 137 plate appearances, or roughly 9%. In the two wins, Rebels hitters faced 24 three-ball counts in 83 plate appearances, roughly 29%. In losses, only three of the 13 three-ball counts led to players reaching safely (23.1%) versus 13 of 24 three-ball counts leading to safe runners in wins (54.2%).

The Rebels are nearly unstoppable when they extend at-bats, draw walks, put leadoff runners on base and come through with clutch hits. Patience seems to be the key to all of those traits, so even when opposing pitchers fill the zone and attack early in counts as Tennessee did, the Rebels might be better off waiting for their pitch and making the pitcher beat himself instead of trying to out-aggress the aggressor.

Even if the starting pitching doesn't stay stable, Ole Miss should win more games than it loses if the offense does these things well. If the pitchers remain stable, that's just an added bonus that gives the offense a little wiggle room to have a bad day here or there.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

