Syracuse forward Cole Swider, of Portsmouth and St. Andrew's, will declare for 2022 NBA Draft

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
 1 day ago

Cole Swider’s college basketball career is over.

The fourth-year Syracuse forward and Portsmouth native has entered the NBA Draft and plans to sign with an agent. That will scuttle what could have been a fifth season of eligibility in 2022-23 thanks to a blanket COVID-19 waiver offered by the NCAA.

Swider averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in a lone year with the Orange. The 6-foot-9 wing shooter transferred to the ACC after three seasons at Villanova , taking advantage of an opportunity to earn an expanded role in the rotation. Swider isn’t currently projected to be selected in either of the two rounds in June, but he’s making an age-appropriate decision at 22 when compared to most other prospects available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHuie_0eyHpduA00

“I’ve developed as a person and a basketball player, and I’ve grown stronger in my faith,” Swider posted to his personal Twitter account @coleswider21 . “I'll be forever thankful for the opportunities Syracuse provided. I believe it is time to challenge myself at the next level.”

Swider started all 33 games for Syracuse, which finished 16-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament. He played 84.8% of available minutes per KenPom.com, up from the 47.1% of available minutes he logged with the Wildcats in 2020-21. Swider cracked the national rankings in defensive rebounding rate, turnover rate, free-throw shooting and 3-point shooting.

“A year ago I had no idea what the next steps were for my basketball career,” Swider wrote. “With my parents by my side, I decided to trust God and find a new home.”

ACC tourney: Syracuse routs Florida State 96-57, Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DksyZ_0eyHpduA00

Swider notched six double-doubles, including 28 points and 13 rebounds against Florida State in a conference tournament win on March 9. He poured in 36 points on 14-for-21 shooting and 7-for-11 from 3-point range in an overtime loss at North Carolina in late February — the Tar Heels will play Kansas for a national championship on Monday night. Swider finished at 41.1% from beyond the arc — his second straight year above 40% — and 86.6% at the stripe.

“From the moment I told Coach (Jim) Boeheim I was coming to Syracuse, things fell into place for me,” Swider wrote.

Homegrown talent: Before they were D-I college basketball players, these 10 got their start playing in the RIIL

A season for the ages: A look back at Providence coach Ed Cooley and the Friars

Swider prepped at St. Andrew’s and on the Nike grassroots circuit with BABC before committing to Villanova . He was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 and a consensus four-star prospect who had official visits with the Wildcats, Orange, Duke and Xavier. Swider also had offers from the likes of Providence , Michigan, Miami, Indiana and Creighton.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Syracuse forward Cole Swider, of Portsmouth and St. Andrew's, will declare for 2022 NBA Draft

