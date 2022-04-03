ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming up this week but at the cost of rain showers

By Bradley Wells
WVNT-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight we stay dry but cool with temps dipping back through the 40s and into the 30s. Overnight lows hover around the freezing mark so eager gardeners should protect sensitive plants. Winds continue out of the northwest but should subside to the 5-10mph range with gusts around 15mph. Wind chills make...

