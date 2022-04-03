One transported after Huntington stabbing
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a stabbing that is said to have happened in downtown Huntington Sunday afternoon.
Officials were called to 7th Avenue around 4:30pm.
A victim has since been transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
