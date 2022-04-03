ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

One transported after Huntington stabbing

By Anna King
 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a stabbing that is said to have happened in downtown Huntington Sunday afternoon.

Officials were called to 7th Avenue around 4:30pm.

A victim has since been transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

