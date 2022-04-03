ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

One person reportedly shot in drive-by shooting

By Riley Phillips
 1 day ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was reportedly shot in a drive-by shooting in Trotwood Sunday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Hoover Ave, near State Route 49. One man was shot. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Dispatchers could not confirm the extent of his injuries.

Details are still limited. 2 News has a crew on scene.

