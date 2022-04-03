Columbus Zoo to host ‘quiet hours’ for guests with sensory needs

Columbus Zoo Contributed Photo/WBNS-TV

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will host “quiet hours” for those with sensory needs on April 9.

The zoo will not play the typical sounds and background noises such as music throughout the park or the carousel.

The hours will take place 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A sensory-friendly zoo entrance will be available from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. for those who may have trouble standing in line.

To access the special entrance families must have a Zoo membership or pre-purchase their tickets.

For a full list of modifications and ticket prices visit the Columbus Zoo website.

