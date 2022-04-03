Man dies in fiery crash in Pendleton
PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured in a fiery crash in Pendleton.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Danenhower Road around 3:30 p.m.
The driver of a 2008 Toyota Sedan was traveling east while the driver of a 2009 Toyota Sedan was traveling west, SCHP said. The driver of the 2008 Toyota traveled left of center and hit the driver of the 2009 Toyota head-on.
Troopers said the driver of the 2008 Toyota died at the scene.
According to the coroner’s office, a vehicle caught fire and the victim died in the vehicle fire.
The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Patrick Albert Hunkler, 22, of Pendleton. Hunkler was a former Clemson University student.
He was on the way to his job in Anderson, the coroner’s office said.
