ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, SC

Man dies in fiery crash in Pendleton

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured in a fiery crash in Pendleton.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Danenhower Road around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Sedan was traveling east while the driver of a 2009 Toyota Sedan was traveling west, SCHP said. The driver of the 2008 Toyota traveled left of center and hit the driver of the 2009 Toyota head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the 2008 Toyota died at the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, a vehicle caught fire and the victim died in the vehicle fire.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Patrick Albert Hunkler, 22, of Pendleton. Hunkler was a former Clemson University student.

He was on the way to his job in Anderson, the coroner’s office said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRzoJ_0eyHoKwA00
    1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash, coroner says (Source: 7NEWS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt5y9_0eyHoKwA00
    1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash, coroner says (Source: 7NEWS)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman identified following crash involving Anderson Co. deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed following a crash with an an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Anderson County. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 28 Bypass around 3:20 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was entering SC28 from […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in Pelzer Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. deputies received a call to Eastview Road after a woman was found inside the residence by a family member. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the woman dead […]
PELZER, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pendleton, SC
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Schp#Clemson University#Anderson Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s Office responding to scene on I-85 North

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a scene on I-85. The Coroner’s Office said they were just arriving at the scene, so they did not have many details. We will update this story as more information is released.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in hit-and-run arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in Asheville Wednesday. Dominique Tirrell Degree, 35, was wanted in a recent hit-and-run vehicle collision. According to officers, Degree was found near the Ledgewood Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Officers seized a stolen gun, 4.93 grams of crack cocaine and $612. Degree was transported to the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy