Man dies in fiery crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured in a fiery crash in Pendleton.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Danenhower Road around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2008 Toyota Sedan was traveling east while the driver of a 2009 Toyota Sedan was traveling west, SCHP said. The driver of the 2008 Toyota traveled left of center and hit the driver of the 2009 Toyota head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the 2008 Toyota died at the scene.

According to the coroner’s office, a vehicle caught fire and the victim died in the vehicle fire.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Patrick Albert Hunkler, 22, of Pendleton. Hunkler was a former Clemson University student.

He was on the way to his job in Anderson, the coroner’s office said.

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash, coroner says (Source: 7NEWS)

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash, coroner says (Source: 7NEWS)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.