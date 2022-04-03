4-year-old boy drowns at Roswell apartment complex pool

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 4-year-old Roswell boy has died after he drowned in an apartment complex pool late Saturday night.

Roswell police said they were called to the Park 83 Apartments on Calibre Creek Parkway around 8:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police got to the scene, they learned the boy had been pulled from the pool by family members and was unresponsive.

Officers gave CPR and the child was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined that the child was among several other families having a social gathering at the communal clubhouse next to the pool when family members noticed he was missing.

The searched the area and found him in the pool.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said that at this point, it appears the be “a heartbreaking accident.”

The child’s name has not been released.

Police are reminding parents that young children can drown in seconds and “stress the importance of following best practices in drowning prevention.”

©2022 Cox Media Group