ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

4-year-old boy drowns at Roswell apartment complex pool

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NizqR_0eyHnMjp00

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 4-year-old Roswell boy has died after he drowned in an apartment complex pool late Saturday night.

Roswell police said they were called to the Park 83 Apartments on Calibre Creek Parkway around 8:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police got to the scene, they learned the boy had been pulled from the pool by family members and was unresponsive.

Officers gave CPR and the child was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined that the child was among several other families having a social gathering at the communal clubhouse next to the pool when family members noticed he was missing.

The searched the area and found him in the pool.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said that at this point, it appears the be “a heartbreaking accident.”

The child’s name has not been released.

Police are reminding parents that young children can drown in seconds and “stress the importance of following best practices in drowning prevention.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Check out more stories from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

134K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

49M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS 46

Car full of teens crashed in Austell leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old is dead and three others recovering from injuries after their vehicle crashed in Austell. It happened on March 29 at around 8:31 p.m. Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department learned that a red 2017 Nissan Maxima was driving southbound on Warren Drive as it approached an intersection. As the Nissan entered a right curve, the driver, a 16-year-old girl, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car proceeded to rotate clockwise before winding up in a front yard where the front portion collided with a stump.
AUSTELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Roswell, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Cpr#Cox Media Group
NBC News

Body of 37-year-old Florida mother Cassie Carli found in shallow grave in Alabama

The body of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli has been found, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon. The 37-year-old’s body was found on Saturday evening in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama. “It’s not the ending that we wanted, obviously,” Sheriff Johnson said. “but we’re hoping to provide a little closure for the family.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy