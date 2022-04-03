ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

1 dead after crash in Oklahoma City

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma City....

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana

On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed in Crash with Semi Truck: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A small Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of six female high school students who died in a car accident Tuesday. The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., after the small passenger vehicle the Tishomingo High School students were driving in collided with a semi truck, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told NBC News. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and State Highway 22, and the condition of the truck driver remains unclear, The New York Times reported.
Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
