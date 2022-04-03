1 dead after crash in Oklahoma City

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs. Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over. Hennings had fentanyl, meth and...
Blake Shelton knows what it’s like to lose a loved one in a car accident. His brother Richie was killed in a car crash in 1990. So when six teenage girls died in a tiny Chevrolet on Tuesday near Shelton’s farm in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, his heart went out to their families.
On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma agents are investigating a semi full of people that was found alongside a local highway. Several agencies are now working to determine if this was “smuggling” or “trafficking.”. "There's always a concern some of these people could be involved in this...
A small Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of six female high school students who died in a car accident Tuesday. The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., after the small passenger vehicle the Tishomingo High School students were driving in collided with a semi truck, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told NBC News. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and State Highway 22, and the condition of the truck driver remains unclear, The New York Times reported.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
