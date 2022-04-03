ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Lynn Rajskub 4/3/22

By Connor McKnight
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Dale talks with Mary Lynn Rajskub...

wgnradio.com

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TheWrap

Ciara Joins ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Cast at Warner Bros.

Ciara is the latest music icon to join the cast of the Warner Bros. movie musical remake of “The Color Purple,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ciara will portray the adult version of Nettie, which already has Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”) portraying the younger version of the character. She joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Louis Gosset Jr. H.E.R., David Alan Grier and Fantasia Barrino.
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Joins Bill Murray and Seth Rogen in Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer has joined Bill Murray and Seth Rogen in Being Mortal, the Searchlight Pictures project that is serving as the feature directorial debut of Aziz Ansari. The project is based on the Atul Gawande nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. Ansari wrote the script, will play a role in the movie and is producing with Youree Henley.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Parties 2022: Inside the A-List EventsSeth Rogen Joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari's 'Being Mortal' Comedy-DramaBill Murray, Aziz Ansari Team for Searchlight Comedy-Drama (Exclusive) Logline details for Mortal are being kept in the casket, but the book...
CinemaBlend

Why The Goldbergs Season 10 Is Almost Definitely Happening Despite Jeff Garlin Exit And CGI Murray Snafu

Now that we're essentially in "Network TV Cancellation Awareness Season," audiences everywhere are waiting to hear what the future holds for the past year's biggest hits andmisses. Fate hasn't been so kind to now-cancelled shows such as Fox's freshman drama The Big Leap and NBC's veteran medical drama New Amsterdam (which technically has another season to go). But what of ABC's long-running '80s comedy The Goldbergs? Well, despite any predictions that the network might pull the plug in the aftermath of Jeff Garlin's midseason exit, a big behind-the-scenes move was made that points to Season 10's imminent existence.
Variety

Billy Porter to Direct Episode of Fox Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Porter will direct an episode of Fox’s upcoming anthology drama series “Accused.” The episode will tell the story of a drag queen’s “whirlwind affair that leads to devastating consequences,” per Sony Pictures Television. Based on the BBC series of the same name, “Accused” begins in a courtroom, with viewers having no knowledge of what the defendant is accused of or why they are there. Each episode will feature a different cast, exploring each defendant’s point of view through flashbacks as viewers learn how they ended up on trial. Porter is an award-winning actor, singer,...
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
Primetimer

The Outlaws, Judd Apatow's The Bubble, and The Grammys Lead Weekend TV

Streaming is springing into action with a host of high-profile releases this weekend, including Amazon comedy The Outlaws, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, and limited series Slow Horses. Also, music’s biggest names gather for the 64th Grammy Awards, Netflix experiments with a daily trivia format in Trivia Quest, Jerrod Carmichael hosts Saturday Night Live, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
The Hollywood Reporter

Kid Cudi Joins John Woo Action Thriller ‘Silent Night’

After starring in A24 horror X, Scott Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi, has set up another genre movie. Mescudi will star in John Woo action thriller Silent Night, joining a cast that includes Joel Kinnaman. The project follows Godlock (Kinnaman) who is, according to the loglines  “a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.” Mescudi will play Detective Dennis Vassel.More from The Hollywood ReporterTi West's...
Collider

'The Sterling Affairs': Laurence Fishburne and Jacki Weaver Join FX's Basketball Series

FX is looking to sink a slam dunk with news of their latest limited series. The network has put in a straight-to-series order for The Sterling Affairs, which pulls its story from the ESPN 30 For 30 podcast centered around the real-life story of former Los Angeles Clippers owner, Donald Sterling’s, fall from grace. As if a drama surrounding the ex-basketball team owner wasn’t binge-worthy enough, the network also announced that the Emmy Award-winning Laurence Fishburne will star opposite the two-time Academy Award nominated Jacki Weaver.
Deadline

Netflix Drama Development Executive Chris Regina Exits

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TV executive Chris Regina left Netflix last week, I have learned. He spent the past several years at the streamer, most recently as Director, Original Series, Drama Development. In that capacity and in his previous role as Director, Scripted Co-License and Original TV, Regina oversaw original sci-fi, genre and thriller series like Another Life, Wu Assassins, The Order, October Faction, Black Summer, Warrior Nun and In From the Cold. Regina joined Netflix after two decades at Syfy, where he was one of the masterminds behind the channel’s acquisition/co-production strategy and the architect of the...
CinemaBlend

12 Great Jessica Chastain Movies And How To Watch Them

In an event that many would consider to be a long time coming, Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Her performance in 2021’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her the nomination, which was also her third, having previously been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2012 for The Help, and for her leading role in Zero Dark Thirty the following year.
