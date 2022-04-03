ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

200 honor two young men killed March 26

By John Chadwell
benitolink.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, family and concerned citizens came together April 1 along the 300 block of Rustic Street in Hollister to honor two young men who were killed during a drive-by shooting that police are calling a possible case of mistaken identity. At 9 a.m. the morning of the vigil, family...

benitolink.com

Comments / 5

Diane G
1d ago

My deepest condolences to both families and friends, I am so sorry for your loss 😢😪😥🙏⚘😢😪😥🙏⚘, they are with you always...😪😪

Reply
2
