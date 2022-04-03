200 honor two young men killed March 26

Two people were killed and two injured in a shooting that occurred in broad daylight near a children's playground in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, officials said . Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Alice Chalmers Playground on Brunswick Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. and found four adult men with gunshot wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. Life-saving measures were immediately administered and all four individuals were transported to a local hospital, police said. Two of the men subsequently died at the hospital. The other two victims have non-life threatening injuries, the statement said San Francisco County Supervisor Ahsha Safai posted about the incident on Twitter, writing "I am 100% committed to making sure our community is safe. This is another act of senseless gun violence." No arrests were made and the police department didn't comment on what led to the shooting. SFPD's Homicide Detail is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the department's 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

