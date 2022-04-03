ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Women 5-0 Reading Women: Match Report

By The Tilehurst End Guest Writer
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you haven’t won a match in your last six WSL games (two draws) it’s not ideal for your next match to be away to Chelsea, with the Blues knowing that a win today would put them in pole position to be champions. Let’s also not forget Chelsea’s last outing saw...

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
SB Nation

Everton at West Ham: Opposition Analysis | Friends Reunited?

Returning from a two-week hiatus, Everton journey to London on Sunday to face old boss David Moyes and his gritty West Ham outfit, hoping to put a halt to the club’s appalling away form. Most of the squad has been working intensely with Frank Lampard and his coaching staff at Finch Farm, so here’s hoping the manager has put this opportunity to work the players to good use, as they’ll surely need to be at their best in order to secure points at the London Stadium. Moyes will be a familiar face to the visiting Everton fans, but let’s take a look at how his new charges have been performing this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal, Chelsea both win big as WSL title race hots up

LEICESTER, England, April 3(Reuters) - Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed resounding 5-0 wins in the Women's Super League on Sunday as the Blues regained their two-point lead at the top of the table by thrashing Reading after Arsenal hammered Leicester City earlier in the day. Sam Kerr and Bethany England...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Lauren James
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Faye Bryson
Person
Rachel Rowe
Person
Erin Cuthbert
Person
Deanne Rose
Person
Sky
Person
Guro Reiten
SB Nation

WATCH: Sam Kerr adds a third for Chelsea against Reading!

One costly mistake from Reading’s defence sends Guro Reiten darting towards goalkeeper Grace Moloney with Sam Kerr as her support. She draws the shot-stopper towards her and lays it to the Australian, who slices the ball towards the back of the net for Chelsea’s third goal against Reading at Kingsmeadow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle: Match thread and how to watch

Note: This article can and should also be used as the match thread for Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Aston Villa. Kick-off time is 9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST, streamed on faplayer.thefa.com. After two weeks where the focus was shifted entirely to international football and the World Cup in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal at Crystal Palace match thread: a tricky away test

Arsenal travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace this evening having temporarily fallen out of fourth in the table on goals scored. The Gunners have two games in hand over Tottenham but have little room for error with a North London Derby remaining on the schedule. Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford many dropped points from their 10 remaining matches, and Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side are a tough out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Curling#Wsl#Royals
SB Nation

Will Irish eyes be smiling for Everton youngster Sean McAllister?

There were some new faces this week in training at Finch Farm this week as youngsters Sean McAllister, Stanley Mills, Isaac Price and Kyle John trained with the first teamers. Previously we had seen Lewis Dobbin, Reece Welch and Isaac Price called up by Frank Lampard, but this was a first for McAllister at least.
SOCCER
SB Nation

2 Up, 2 Down: What were the biggest positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v Gills?

Yet again we saw a stubborn, single-minded defensive set-up eventually broken down by additions from the bench. We’ve left it late in our last 3 home games, defensive resistance only succumbing with less than 10 mins of normal time left. Against Gillingham we left it far too late for the comfort of anyone and it’s reasonable to question whether we got lucky again. Yet if it keeps happening and becomes a trend then the extent to which such turnarounds are lucky warrants a rethink.
SOCCER
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa - Lacking An Identity

A very positive opening 5 minutes and then a comical 40 minutes to follow — what did to the lads make of the first half of the match?. At what point will Aston Villa finally snap out of only showing up for one half of most matches and what needs to change in order to get there?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
SB Nation

Frank Lampard at Everton | What the manager is getting right, and wrong so far

In the aftermath of Everton’s 2-1 loss to Norwich City on January 15th, the plug was finally pulled on the ill-fated reign of Rafa Benitez, which had been on life support for six weeks following the team’s embarrassing home capitulation to Liverpool. With no time to waste, the club did just that, only announcing the appointment of Frank Lampard on the final day of the winter transfer window, January 31st. The Blues had already sold one key player in Lucas Digne and signed three others by then, but the new man was able to bring in a couple of new additions in the hours remaining to him, Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and Dele Alli on an initial free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Matt Beard: “I’m Incredibly Proud” of the Team’s Achievement

Liverpool Women achieved their goal of winning the WSL2 title and promotion back into the top flight on Sunday afternoon with two games to spare. The 4-2 win at Ashton Park was their 19th unbeaten league game. Their only loss came on opening day against the London City Lionesses. This...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy