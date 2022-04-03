ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Piano lessons at 60 could stave off dementia by strengthening brain tissue that degrades when memory problems set in, scientists say

By Pat Hagan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Millions of us love listening to all kinds of music.

But for those in their sixties and seventies, taking the next step of learning to play could help keep dementia at bay.

Scientists have found that it strengthened white matter – brain tissue which degrades when memory and concentration problems set in.

The benefits came with six months of weekly lessons learning to tinkle the ivories, they said.

Britain faces a dementia epidemic because of an ageing population with the number affected forecast to rise from 800,000 to 1.2million in England by 2040.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsUmH_0eyHki4K00
Researchers at Hanover Medical School, Germany, and the University of Geneva, Switzerland, found benefits of piano practice for people aged sixty and above

Numerous studies have found playing a musical instrument can protect against the incurable condition.

But most have looked at professionals or those who have been playing since childhood.

For the latest research, scientists analysed if learning the piano later in life also helps the brain.

They recruited 121 men and women in their sixties and seventies who had never played a musical instrument.

Each had a brain scan before and after the experiment to measure changes in an area called the fornix.

This is made of white matter which plays an important role in cognition and memory but naturally declines with age.

Half the recruits were assigned to weekly one-hour piano lessons for six months, with instructions to practise at home for at least half-an-hour every day.

The rest attended weekly presentations on different types of music and were encouraged to listen to a range of genres.

This group was barred from playing, singing or even clapping in the research by Hanover Medical School, Germany, and the University of Geneva, Switzerland.

Scans revealed the piano students lost little or none of the density of their white matter, suggesting no decline in brain function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xfUD_0eyHki4K00
Scientists cautioned that late-life students would only enjoy the cognitive benefits of their tinkling if they were 'full committed'

But those who did not take lessons had a significant decline in white matter density, increasing their chances of developing dementia and memory problems.

A report in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience said taking up music later in life could work wonders but only if students were fully committed.

'These changes in the brain do appear to be related to piano training intensity,' wrote the researchers.

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Scientists halt memory decay in mice with 'painless' nasal therapy

Recent research suggests that inflammation plays a role in Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment strategies to reduce inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease have failed or resulted in side effects. Now, however, a study has found that the noninvasive intranasal application of medication can halt memory loss in mice with Alzheimer’s.
SCIENCE
WINKNEWS.com

A window into your brain: Can your eyes predict Alzheimer’s?

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, the earlier the diagnosis the better and soon, maybe your eye doctor will be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier than ever before. Today, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is expected to grow...
FORT MYERS, FL
MedicalXpress

Ready, set…GO! Scientists discover a brain circuit that triggers the execution of planned movement

Planned movement is essential to our daily lives, and it often requires delayed execution. As children, we stood crouched and ready but waited for the shout of "GO!" before sprinting from the starting line. As adults, we wait until the traffic light turns green before making a turn. In both situations, the brain has planned our precise movements but suppresses their execution until a specific cue (e.g., the shout of "GO!" or the green light). Now, scientists have discovered the brain network that turns plans into action in response to this cue.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Piano Lessons#Stave
KARK

Even light drinking can harm brain tissues

(Baptist Health) – For many years, it’s been well-known that drinking too much alcohol raises the risk of dementia and other health problems. But how much alcohol use is too much?. It may be less than you’d think, according to a new study published in the journal Nature....
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Music
Fox News

What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
CELEBRITIES
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

This brain structure may grow too fast in babies who develop autism

A brain structure called the amygdala grows too fast in babies who are diagnosed with autism by age 2, a new study suggests. The study researchers found that this overgrowth occurs between 6 and 12 months of age, before children are typically diagnosed with autism. The findings, published Friday (March 25) in The American Journal of Psychiatry, suggest that therapies for children at high risk of autism may have the best chance of working if they start in infancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nashville News Hub

Mother claims doctors repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease and said she was perfectly healthy, now the baby has just a 50% chance of survival

Mother claims doctors and medical personnel repeatedly missed her daughter’s disease despite her filming horrific seizures the infant suffered. Now, the mom says her baby daughter has just a 50% chance of survival. The mom also said that her daughter was given a different diagnosis every time they went to the hospital. The doctors told the mother that her daughter was perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, the baby was finally diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of disease.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
deseret.com

The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms. Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Where you live could be linked to cognitive decline

A recent study in Australia suggests that the quality of your neighbourhood could be associated with the risk of developing dementia later in life. The research, published in JAMA Network Open, indicates that people who live in wealthier areas have superior memories and a lower risk of developing dementia. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
CANCER
newsnet5

Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year. The new findings were published in The Lancet. Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021. Experts found that people who were diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Study: Variant behind infection may determine long COVID-19 symptoms

March 24 (UPI) -- New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 may generate different "long COVID" symptoms than earlier strains of the virus, research presented Thursday during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases found. Between June 2020 and June 2021, the most common symptoms among people...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

328K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy