Is it curtains for fitting rooms? Phone app lets you 'try on' outfits from home to end misery of returning clothes bought online

By Jim Norton Technology Correspondent
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

'Try before you buy' may be sound advice – but it's rather hard to follow in the age of online shopping.

Now a new app has a solution – letting customers try on clothes from the comfort of home, using an avatar in a virtual fitting room.

By uploading a selfie and basic measurements, including height and bra size, online shoppers can create a digital version of themselves – providing a glimpse of how the outfit might look in real life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weiWy_0eyHkVXl00
Now a new app has a solution – letting customers try on clothes from the comfort of home, using an avatar in a virtual fitting room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXkvD_0eyHkVXl00

It is hoped the software, by British firm Anthropics Technology, will reduce the environmental impact and £7billion cost of returning online orders in the UK.

Around a quarter of all online fashion orders are sent back, according to one study, compared with less than 10 per cent of in-store purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074Lan_0eyHkVXl00
Zyler computer simulation shows how different outfits would look after a head shot was uploaded to the service (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Op2vC_0eyHkVXl00
Zyler mock-up shows customer using their service on the app (pictured)

