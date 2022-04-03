Is it curtains for fitting rooms? Phone app lets you 'try on' outfits from home to end misery of returning clothes bought online

'Try before you buy' may be sound advice – but it's rather hard to follow in the age of online shopping.

Now a new app has a solution – letting customers try on clothes from the comfort of home, using an avatar in a virtual fitting room.

By uploading a selfie and basic measurements, including height and bra size, online shoppers can create a digital version of themselves – providing a glimpse of how the outfit might look in real life.

It is hoped the software, by British firm Anthropics Technology, will reduce the environmental impact and £7billion cost of returning online orders in the UK.

Around a quarter of all online fashion orders are sent back, according to one study, compared with less than 10 per cent of in-store purchases.

Zyler computer simulation shows how different outfits would look after a head shot was uploaded to the service (pictured)