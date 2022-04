Temperatures have risen significantly this Sunday in comparison to the mid 20° highs experienced just a day prior. It has been a windy one with peak gusts near 40 mph, but the wind has been a warming one. An abundance of sunshine has also worked in our favor and allowed highs to climb into the 50-55 range across Central Indiana! As we head overnight and into Monday, the southerly wind will remain persistent while the sky stays clear.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 DAYS AGO