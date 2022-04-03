ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Grammys live: TJ Osborne gets emotional after Grammy win

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for best country duo group performance for "Younger Me" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

TJ Osborne has given an emotional speech at the Grammy Awards after winning an award with his brother for their song “Younger Me.”

Osborne, who came out as gay last year, fought back tears as he reflected on the moment and the support he's received. He noted that "Younger Me" was written in response to his coming out. The song won best performance by a country duo or group Sunday afternoon.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought I would be here on the stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life changing and potentially in a very negative way,” Osborne said.

“And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, which I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and he loves me back.

“I don’t know what I did be so lucky.”

Osborne performs with his brother John as the Brothers Osborne.

The Brothers Osborne win came moments after Chris Stapleton won the Grammy for best country solo performance for a record third time. He took the trophy Sunday for his single “You Should Probably Leave.” He also won the award in 2018 and 2016.

___

1 p.m.

A project that turned “Bridgerton” into a musical has won a Grammy Award.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow won the best musical theater Grammy on Sunday afternoon for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."

They gleefully accepted the award, noting the project began a year ago by asking what “Bridgerton” would be like if it was a musical.

LeVar Burton presented them the honor during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 awards are handed out.

Burton is doing double duty – he’s also nominated for best spoken word album.

___

3:45 a.m.

While John Legend was being honored for his musical achievements, the Grammy singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that shaped himself and the world.

Legend explained how Black music has set trends for worldwide listeners during the academy's Black Music Collective event, held Saturday night in Las Vegas. He was honored with the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry. Like Legend, the event was filled with empowering messages that touched on the importance of recognizing Black music creators, and featured a slew of popular performances.

___

3 a.m.

Several performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the Grammy history books Sunday.

Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

She’s in position to join Adele as the only ones to win three major categories – record, song and album of the year – twice.

Trevor Noah returns for a second time to host the show, which airs live in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

For more on this year's Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

