Justin Upton spent the end of 2017 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, and has played a role in the outfield ever since in Anaheim. That is, until now. The Angels recently announced that they were designating Upton for assignment. The outfielder will make $28 million this season despite the Angels decision to release him. But the fact that the team was willing to cut him even with the immense salary means that the time is now for top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO