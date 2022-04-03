Mets 8, Marlins 4

Trying to supplement the loss of Zack Britton was always going to be a major challenge for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Britton is regarded as one of the best relief arms in baseball, but he is likely to miss virtually the entire 2022 season after succumbing to Tommy John surgery.
A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
In the span of two days, the Mets have lost Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time and may be losing Max Scherzer as well. A day after deGrom was shut down for at least four weeks with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday with a hamstring injury. Scherzer told reporters that the tweak is minor but he did not commit to being ready for Mets opening day on April 7.
TAMPA — The Yankees looked into trading for two-time catcher All-Star Willson Contreras after dealing Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins at the start of spring training. The price was too high for GM Brian Cashman’s liking. Desperate to add some experience to share the receiving duties new...
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
The Rangers and Yankees have announced a trade, as catcher Jose Trevino is headed to New York in exchange for right-hander Albert Abreu and left-hander Robby Ahlstrom. The deal represents the latest shuffle in the Yankees’ catching situation after Gary Sanchez was dealt to the Twins as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Josh Donaldson, Ben Rortvedt, and (Trevino’s former Texas teammate) Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx. The initial plan seemed to be a defense-first platoon of Rortvedt and Kyle Higashioka, though Rortvedt has yet to play in any Spring Training games due to an oblique strain. With Rortvedt not expected to begin the season on the active roster, the Yankees instead now turn to a more experienced big leaguer in Trevino, who has 156 MLB games played to Rortvedt’s 39.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Yankees’ new catcher might not just be an experienced stopgap until fellow newcomer Ben Rortvedt fully recovers from his nagging oblique issue. On the contrary, Jose Trevino apparently has a real shot of being with the Yankees all season sharing the catching duties with Kyle Higashioka.
The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Trey Mancini have agreed on a $7.75 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration that includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season. The 30-year-old Mancini missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer that...
Veteran left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve has been informed that he’ll make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, Shreve himself tells Tim Healey of Newsday (Twitter link). Shreve signed a minor league deal back on March 17. This’ll be Shreve’s second stint with the Mets, and it’s a well-earned roster...
