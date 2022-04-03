Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

Coming out of the lockout, the Yankees knew that they needed to address deficiencies at shortstop, catcher, center field, the starting rotation, and first base. The killed the first two birds with one stone, agreeing to trade Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. Donaldson was the obvious headliner of the deal, while Kiner-Falefa represented the club’s attempt to fill then most glaring need at short. Today, we’re focusing on the the least-heralded member of the deal, 24-year-old lefty-hitting catcher Ben Rortvedt.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO