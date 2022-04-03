ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

ESPN
 1 day ago

E--Gil (1). LOB--New York 6, Toronto 6. 2B--Hernandez (2), Chapman (1), Espinal...

www.espn.com

The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Fan informs Yankees prospect he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
State
New York State
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outbid by Padres for rotation upgrade

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Opening Day is just four days away and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman still hasn’t crossed off his entire offseason wish list. Thus far, the Yankees have struck out in attempts to improve their starting pitching. The morning after the Yanks traded for a backup...
MLB
Person
Vic Carapazza
Person
Phil Cuzzi
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Rare Yankees, Mets Trade

The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Braves 0: Luis Severino sharp as bats explode

On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
MLB
#Yankees#Balk#Umpires#Blue Jays 7#Sb#Cs#Wp#Espn Com
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever makes Mets’ Opening Day roster

The New York Mets have a thing for New York Yankees left-handed relievers. On Sunday, the Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Mets southpaw “Chasen Shreve has made the team, he said. That gives the Mets two...
MLB
ESPN

Reds 15, Diamondbacks 4

E--Aquino (1), Cordoba (1). DP--Cincinnati 2, Arizona 2. LOB--Cincinnati 8, Arizona 9. 2B--Pham (1), Votto 2 (4), Drury (3), Moran (2), Santana (1), Barrosa (1), Alexander (1), Walker (3). HR--Aquino (2), Pham (1), Votto (2), Santana (1). SB--McCarthy (3). HBP--Drury by--Perez; Cordoba by--Bain; McCarthy by--Lodolo. WP--Duarte; Kennedy. Umpires--Home, Jim Reynolds;...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Ben Rortvedt

Coming out of the lockout, the Yankees knew that they needed to address deficiencies at shortstop, catcher, center field, the starting rotation, and first base. The killed the first two birds with one stone, agreeing to trade Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. Donaldson was the obvious headliner of the deal, while Kiner-Falefa represented the club’s attempt to fill then most glaring need at short. Today, we’re focusing on the the least-heralded member of the deal, 24-year-old lefty-hitting catcher Ben Rortvedt.
MLB
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Blue Jays’ year to win it all: Paul Hoynes’ 2022 MLB predictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second longest work stoppage in MLB history is over. One of the shortest spring trainings in history is just about to draw to a close as well. The postseason field has expanded from 10 to 12 teams, featuring three division winners and three wild card teams from each league. The DH is the law of the land in both leagues, the automatic runner on second base in extra innings somehow survived for a third straight season and robot umpires are being used at Class AAA.
MLB
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL

