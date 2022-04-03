Rays 9, Pirates 2

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
After letting last year’s backup quarterback Marcus Mariota hit free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed a veteran to serve as Derek Carr’s understudy. On Monday, the Raiders announced that they have signed free agent quarterback Nick Mullens to a deal. Mullens started one game for the Cleveland Browns last year after playing his first four NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.
One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
It was only a matter of time before the Oakland Athletics continued their offseason purge and they traded one of their two remaining veteran starters. On Sunday, the A's sent left-hander Sean Manaea and minor league pitcher Aaron Holiday to the Padres for two prospects, infielder Euribiel Angeles and pitcher Adrian Martinez.
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers acquired outfielder Austin Meadows in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. Detroit sent infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 amateur draft to Tampa Bay for Meadows, who hit .234 with 27 homers and a career-high 106 RBIs last season.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
