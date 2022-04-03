Red Sox 6, Braves 3

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
If you’ve been watching Red Sox spring training games you probably noticed Xander Bogaerts being absent from the lineup for Boston’s last two games. But it doesn’t seem like there is any reason to worry. Bogaerts last played March 30 and has not played in a Grapefruit...
The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
CLEVELAND -- Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points -- and made 20 trips to the free-throw line -- in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
The Boston Red Sox kick off the team's regular season this week, taking on the New York Yankees Thursday in the Bronx. The season will follow a shorter than usual spring training stretch. For a preview of the 2022 season, WBUR's Chris Citorik joined Weekend Edition.
Opening Day is just four days away, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is not finished tinkering with his expected final roster. Just a day after acquiring a healthy, more reliable backup catcher in Jose Trevino in exchange for out-of-options reliever Albert Abreu, the Yankees have sent another reliever out of town. Well, maybe the better phrasing is “out of borough” because Joely Rodríguez won’t have far to go, as the lefty was traded to the Mets in exchange for right-hander Miguel Castro.
The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
