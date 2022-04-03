Red Sox 6, Braves 3

Opening Day is just four days away, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is not finished tinkering with his expected final roster. Just a day after acquiring a healthy, more reliable backup catcher in Jose Trevino in exchange for out-of-options reliever Albert Abreu, the Yankees have sent another reliever out of town. Well, maybe the better phrasing is “out of borough” because Joely Rodríguez won’t have far to go, as the lefty was traded to the Mets in exchange for right-hander Miguel Castro.

