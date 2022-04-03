Tri-Valley softball team sets out to defend state championship
Tri-Valley won its first state softball championship last year, defeating West Greene in the Class 1A final. Now, the Bulldogs are out to defend that crown, having only lost one senior to graduation. Joe Garrison caught up with the team at practice this past week with the season just underway.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
