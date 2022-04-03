ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tri-Valley softball team sets out to defend state championship

By AJ Donatoni, Joe Garrison, Hegins, Schuylkill County
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdHoE_0eyHiHMP00

Tri-Valley won its first state softball championship last year, defeating West Greene in the Class 1A final. Now, the Bulldogs are out to defend that crown, having only lost one senior to graduation. Joe Garrison caught up with the team at practice this past week with the season just underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley

Last season, the Tri-Valley softball team won its first-ever state championship. The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman was Lexi Snyder, who was named Second-Team All-State at that position. This year, Snyder is a senior and looks to lead Tri-Valley to a repeat performance.
SPORTS
WBRE

DOJ: Man sentenced for dealing crystal meth over $3,000

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials sentenced a man to over 5 years in prison stating he distributed one-half pound of crystal meth for over $3,000. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Brian T. Labar, 45, of East Stroudsburg, has been sentenced to over 5 years of imprisonment for the distribution of 50 […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Spun

Fans Are Not Happy With National Title Game Tipoff Time

Kansas takes on North Carolina tomorrow night to cap off one of the greatest NCAA Tournaments of all-time. But the tipoff time for the national title game has a lot of people upset today. TBS announced yesterday that they will be broadcasting the national title game at 9:20 p.m. EST....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Valley
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Man stabbed, woman charged with aggravated assault

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man with a knife. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the report of a stabbing incident in the 100 block of North Bower Street in Shenandoah. Troopers were informed that the victim, a 44-year-old […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Mohegan Sun Casino assault sends one man to hospital

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino. Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Police investigate shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Scranton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late in the morning on Saturday.   Lieutenant Weaver of the Scranton Police Department confirmed with Eyewitness News that no one was injured in the shooting.   According to Lieutenant Weaver police were called for the sound of shots fired in the area of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Stranger peers into windows of Scranton homes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Lackawanna County neighborhood are shaken up after someone was caught on camera Saturday peering into the windows of their homes. People in Scranton’s west side want to know who this suspicious man is and why he’s lurking around their windows. Eyewitness News spoke with two concerned neighbors […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
WBRE

Veteran Voices: Unaccompanied Vets

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans with no known family are finally getting the recognition they deserve in a special ceremony. In this week’s Veterans’ Voices, unaccompanied veterans we’ll take you to a cemetery where veterans who never got their military honors, finally get the attention they’ve earned. Some veterans have no family, no one to claim […]
MILITARY
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy