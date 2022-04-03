Hanover County offers day to dispose household hazardous waste recycling, paper shredding

Click here to read the full article. Washing clothes is a physical activity. There’s the sorting, the lugging loads up and down flights of stairs in your laundry basket, the hanging, the folding, and even, the putting clothes away. If you don’t have a washer or dryer in your home, laundry day may also involve walking, driving or taking transit to the closest laundry mat. While these steps are difficult to eliminate, one element of cleaning your clothes that can easily become less physically burdensome is detergent. Instead of carrying heavy, plastic bottles of liquid detergent home from the store,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO