Hanover County, VA

Hanover County offers day to dispose household hazardous waste recycling, paper shredding

By NBC12 Newsroom
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is dedicating a day to which residents can dispose of household hazardous waste and bring personal information or documents to shred...

