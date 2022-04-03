ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest...

alerts.weather.gov

Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
County
Saguache County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
#Winter Weather Advisory#Wet Mountains
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. North-south oriented roadways, including U.S. 93, will be impacted with strong crosswinds and will create hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in reduced visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds have subsided allowing the high wind warning to be downgraded to an advisory.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could further add to the travel difficulties.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lemhi THE SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR NORTHERN LEMHI AND SOUTHEASTERN RAVALLI COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MDT The snow squall which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the snow squall warning will be allowed to expire. Snow and ice-covered roads will continue to make travel difficult.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Archer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND EAST CENTRAL ARCHER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Malheur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Dust Advisory for Ada County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Boise County in southwestern Idaho Southern Payette County in southwestern Idaho West central Elmore County in southwestern Idaho Canyon County in southwestern Idaho Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho Southwestern Gem County in southwestern Idaho East central Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 535 PM MDT, significant dust was over the Treasure Valley. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained spotters and webcams. IMPACT...Reduced visibility and hazardous travel on highways and Interstate 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Breezy Today With Stronger Winds Monday A series of disturbances will bring increased breezes this afternoon and evening, with stronger winds Monday afternoon and evening. For today, westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph with around 35 mph in wind prone locations, are expected. For Monday, there is potential for westerly gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph for wind prone locations. The strongest gusts are expected mainly north of I-80. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility this afternoon and evening, with more widespread reductions Monday afternoon and evening, across portions of northwest and west-central Nevada in addition to eastern Lassen and Modoc counties in California. These winds will create a risk for high-profile vehicles, especially Monday on Highway 395 and Interstate 580 through northeast California and extreme western Nevada. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Rough air can also be expected for aviation. Anyone venturing into the high Sierra backcountry should be prepared for strong winds across exposed Sierra ridges where gusts 70 to 95 mph are likely.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 17:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting snow is likely. Cold wind chills to 50 below zero are occurring. Wind chills this cold will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are near Point Lay. Winds will decrease Saturday night and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County DENSE FOG COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES NEAR THE LAKE AND BAY THIS EVENING Light winds and lingering moisture from the rain and snow that fell during the past 24 hours will create conditions favorable for fog formation this evening and tonight. At 645 pm, fog was significantly reducing the visibility near Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay over Door and Kewaunee counties. The fog is likely to slowly expand to the south and west during the evening, and could reduce the visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. If you encounter dense fog while driving, be sure to use your use your low-beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely maneuver your vehicle around any object or animal you unexpectedly encounter on the road.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

