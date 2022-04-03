Chris Stapleton Adds Two More Grammy Awards To His Trophy Case For Best Country Solo Performance And Best Album

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Chris Stapleton just picked up some more hardware.

Since 2015, Chris has won 10 ACM awards, 15 CMA Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards.

Well now make that 7 Grammys, because Chris just picked up two more trophies, one for Best Country Solo Performance for his 2021 hit “You Should Probably Leave” and another for Best Country Song for “Cold.”

“You Should Probably Leave” was also nominated for Single of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards, though it ultimately lost to “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

The other nominees for Best Country Solo Performance were “Forever After All” by Luke Combs, “Remember Her Name” by Mickey Guyton, “All I Do Is Drive” by Jason Isbell and “Camera Roll” from Kacey Musgraves.

And for Best Country Song, “Cold” beat out “Better Than We Found It” by Maren Morris, “Camera Roll,” “Country Again” by Thomas Rhett, “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes (yes, really) and “Remember Her Name.”

Chris is also nominated for Best Country Album for Starting Over.

Gotta feeling he’s gonna need a bigger trophy case pretty soon, because he just keeps stacking up the awards.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards air tonight on CBS at 8 PM eastern/7 PM central, and will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Billy Strings, and of course, 7-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton.