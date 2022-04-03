ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

By Chris Hudgison
Kait 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Punished For Inappropriate Physical Contact

Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension at the start of the 2022-23 season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player, the university announced on Saturday. The university’s internal investigation ruled that the contact was an “isolated incident.”...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 2 Notable “Surprise” Teams For Next Season

We’re still several months away from the 2022 college football, but ESPN has already named a few teams that could surprise us this fall. ESPN’s David Hale went with a risky pick, selecting Nebraska as his “surprise team” for the 2022 season. He ultimately believes Scott Frost’s squad can make a bowl game in Year 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Officiating At The Final Four Is Getting Crushed

On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas entered its Final Four contest against No. 2 Villanova as a four-point favorite. The Jayhawks ruled the early part of the first half, jumping out to a 38-19 lead at one point. It looked like Kansas might run away with the game and earn a trip to the NCAA title game very early.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Democrat#Uapb#Tarleton State#Jonesboro Nettleton#High School#Espn
The Spun

Watch: Gigantic 5-Star College Football Recruit Is Terrifying

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Indiana Basketball Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Indiana Hoosiers men’s college basketball player was reportedly arrested early on Sunday morning. According to police records via the Indianapolis Star, Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning. Johnson, who transferred to Indiana from Pitt, was reportedly arrested on charges of resisting...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases National Title Game Prediction

The NCAA Tournament national championship game is set. No. 1 seed Kansas will take on No. 8 seed North Carolina in the national championship game on Monday evening. The Jayhawks are coming off a win over Villanova in the Final Four. Kansas raced out to a double-digit lead early in the first half and never looked back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK 4 News

Strong storms will impact southern Arkansas

After what was a beautiful spring weekend, we are already tracking our next chance for severe weather. A storm system will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Arkansas Monday night into Tuesday morning. The concern for severe weather is only in Southern Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sticks of the Weekend: Battles, Wallace lead Razorbacks over Mississippi State

The season continues to roll along for the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks, as they took two-of-three from rival Mississippi State over the weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks could not complete the sweep, as the Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the 12th inning of Sunday’s finale to salvage a game in the series by defeating Arkansas, 5-3. But, the damage had already been done, as Arkansas outscored Mississippi State 20-6 in the first two games of the series to claim their 13th-straight SEC series win, and their third straight series win over Mississippi State dating back to 2019. Hitting...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy