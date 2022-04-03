ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

EasyJet cancels more than 60 flights in one day amid airport travel chaos

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSUHz_0eyHfpbs00

EasyJet has cancelled scores of flights leaving some passengers stranded amid travel chaos at some of Britain’s biggest airports, with the airline blaming the disruption on staff shortages due to Covid.

Around 100 flights in total are said to have been axed, including 62 that were scheduled for Monday, the majority of which were announced at short notice on Saturday.

The airline said it had made efforts to offset staff shortages by “rostering” additional standby crew on the weekend but was forced to make “additional cancellations for today (Sunday) and tomorrow”.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe , like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

“We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew this weekend, however, with the current levels of sickness we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance which were focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv55z_0eyHfpbs00

“Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today and tomorrow. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.

“We have made 62 pre-emptive cancellations for flights to and from the UK for tomorrow which represents a small proportion of tomorrow’s total flying programme which was planned to be more than 1,645 flights. We cancelled the majority of these yesterday.”

Some holidaymakers have reported being left stranded abroad with no explanation or alternative route home offered by the airline.

Simon Rudkins, 50, said he was due to return from a ski trip in the Alps with his family when the airline contacted him with less than 10 hours notice saying their flight was cancelled.

He told the PA news agency that his mother, who is 85 and has dementia, had joined them for the journey back. “She gets very confused and she doesn’t need stress,” Mr Rudkins said.

The freelance landscape gardener has had to call customers who were expecting him on Monday to explain the delay and will lose out on money for the jobs, he said.

“We called easyJet asking for alternatives. We basically got told ‘no, there’s nothing, no flights at all. The best you can do is fly tomorrow,” Mr Rudkins added.

“I probably wouldn’t go near easyJet (again). Not because of the fact they’ve had to cancel a flight, but because they don’t care and there was no explanation given.”

It comes after passengers were stuck in long queues at Heathrow Airport on Sunday morning as the Easter holidays got under way.

The airport attributed the congestion to Covid checks required by destination countries and “high passenger volumes”.

But there were also reports of staff shortages and problems with the e-gate passport checkpoints as travellers took to social media to air their frustrations, with some saying they had waited hours to take off.

Other travellers said several of the automatic e-gates, staffed by Border Force and used to process passengers, were not operating properly.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Due to high passenger volumes and the Covid documentation checks still required by many end destinations, Terminal 2 departures has experienced some congestion today.

“Our teams are supporting our airline partners to get passengers away on their journeys as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Manchester Airport has experienced similar problems in recent weeks as it has struggled to cope with delays due to increased traveller numbers amid staff shortages.

Some travellers landing also voiced complaints about extensive waits in the baggage reclaim halls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjydP_0eyHfpbs00

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said passengers were being advised that “security queues may be longer than usual” and urged to arrive early for their flight.

They said: “We apologise to passengers whose experience at Manchester Airport has fallen short of the standards they expected.

“As we recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our whole industry is facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges.

“As a result we are advising customers that security queues may be longer than usual, and we encourage them to arrive at the earliest time recommended by their airline.

“Due to the security checks and training associated with these roles, it takes time for people to be able to start work in our operation.

“That is why we are exploring a number of short-term measures to deliver the best possible service we can, such as the use of agency staff and different ways in which existing colleagues can support our operation.

“We are aware similar challenges are being faced by airlines and third parties, such as baggage handling agents, operating on our site.

“Together, we are working hard to deliver the best possible service we can in the circumstances, and to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
The Independent

Airport chaos – live: Hundreds of flights cancelled due to staff shortages ahead of Easter holidays

The UK’s airports have been mired in chaos after staff shortages led to hundreds of cancelled flights and hours-long delays over the weekend.EasyJet was one of the worst hit airlines, forced to axe 222 flights due to staff shortages.An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”BA also cancelled hundreds of flights on Saturday and Sunday, with another 90 cancellations so far today.Elsewhere, passengers at both Heathrow and Manchester airports were met with long queues and delays as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Heathrow Airport#Traveler#Manchester Airport#Covid
The Independent

Private jet linked to Russian oligarchs grounded in UK so Putin’s allies ‘won’t live lives in peace’

Another private jet linked to Russian oligarchs has been grounded at a UK airport, under efforts to sanction allies of Vladimir Putin.A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) order has been issued to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed,” said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.The aircraft will remain at Luton airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Barcelona declares mid-air emergency and diverts to land in Paris after passenger required ‘urgent medical assistance'

An EasyJet flight that departed from London Gatwick has been forced into an emergency landing mid-flight today. Flight U28569, bound for Barcelona, departed the London terminal around 30 minutes later than expected before being forced into a mid-air divert in France. It then descended rapidly before safely landing at Charles...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passengers stuck in long queues at Heathrow Airport

Passengers at Heathrow Airport were facing long queues on Sunday as the Easter holidays got under way.The airport blamed the disruption on Covid checks required by destination countries and “high passenger volumes”.But there were also reports of staff shortages and problems with the e-gate passport checkpoints, as travellers took to social media to air their frustrations.Some said they had waited hours to check in and take off as the airport confirmed “congestion” was affecting Terminal 2.Other travellers said several automatic e-gates – which are staffed by Border Force – used to process passengers, were not operating properly.The Home Office has been...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Connecticut Public

After 2 years of empty airports, the demand for travel is at a high. So are airfares

It's spring break season, and airports are jampacked again as the number of people flying is just about back to pre-pandemic levels. An analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's daily throughput data shows that an average of more than 2.1 million travelers have been going through airport security checkpoints each day over the past two weeks. That's only about 9% fewer people than over the same two-week period in 2019.
TRAVEL
BBC

EasyJet face mask rule to be dropped on some flights

The budget airline EasyJet has said mask wearing will no longer be required on some of its flights from Sunday. The Luton-based company said where masks are no longer legally required at both ends of the route mask wearing would be a personal choice. It means they do not have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

1/5 Of Workers At A Moscow Airport Furloughed Amid A Lack Of International Flights

Following its invasion of Ukraine, many countries have been quick to place sanctions on Russia. This has included bans on the country's airlines and aircraft, a move that Russia has reciprocated in some instances. This has caused international traffic to plummet, prompting Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport to furlough a fifth of its staff.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

What is a Cruise to Nowhere?

Cruises to nowhere are short cruises that allow you to set sail for a few days. This gives you just enough time to enjoy the facilities on your favorite ship, cruise line, or cruise company. If this sounds perfect to you, there are a few things you may want to know.
TRAVEL
BBC

Heathrow Airport baggage handler strike suspended after pay offer

Strike action by baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport has been postponed following a new pay offer. More than 160 baggage handlers belonging to the Unite union were due to walk out from 8 to 10 April. They had voted in favour of the action after being told their pay would...
BBC

Manchester Airport: Passengers swapping flights to avoid delays

Passengers say they are trying to swap flights to avoid the ongoing "chaos" and long queues at Manchester Airport. Raj Singh, who is due to travel in two weeks, changed his flights to depart from Luton after a recent delay left him with "zero confidence". Frequent flyer Ashlee Mew, 24,...
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

Singapore Airlines' New Menu Wants to Make Long-Haul Flights Less Painful

On the heels of its recently relaunched long-haul flight from Newark Liberty International to Singapore Changi Airport (currently the second-longest flight in the world), Singapore Airlines is making sure passengers arrive in the Lion City feeling healthy and refreshed after over 18 hours in the air. The airline initially announced...
The Independent

Easter delays for UK travelers as COVID cancels flights

British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays faced disruptions Monday as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K. Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for Monday after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend, while British Airways said some three dozen out of its 115 flights canceled Monday were due to pandemic-related problems.An easyJet spokesman said it is “experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness” as a result of high rates of COVID-19 infections across Europe. The airline...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Manchester Airport: More delays blamed on lack of staff

A lack of staff at Manchester Airport has led to people facing long waits for baggage collection, as the airport struggles with increased demand. The airport has suffered delays for weeks, with hours-long queues for security causing some to miss flights. On Saturday, returning passengers were told there were not...
WORLD
The Independent

Ministers accused of ‘cultural vandalism’ as government announces plans to privatise Channel 4

Ministers have been accused of “cultural vandalism” after the government announced it is to press ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4.The contentious decision to sell off the broadcaster, which was founded in 1982, follows a consultation on its future, a government source told The Independent.It is expected to form part of a draft Media Bill to be unveiled at the Queen’s speech – setting out the forthcoming agenda for Boris Johnson’s government – next month.The source said the sale would form part of reforms “to modernise and sustain the UK’s public service broadcasting sector”, but the move was met...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy