ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Curacao weighing bids to restart, run the island's oil refinery

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 3 (Reuters) - Curacao plans to select an operator by mid-year from among proposals to restart and operate the Caribbean island’s oil refinery and take over its oil-storage terminal, state-owned Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) said on Sunday.

Curacao’s 330,000-barrel per day Isla refinery was idled in 2018 amid a payment dispute between then-operator Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips. PDVSA’s lease expired at the end of 2019 and subsequent attempts by the island’s government to recruit a successor stalled.

At least three companies have submitted binding proposals, RdK said in a release without identifying them.

Officials from several companies have visited the refinery in Willemstad and the oil storage terminal in Bullenbaai, RdK said. A selection committee is evaluating the proposals.

“The results of the evaluation will be presented to the Supervisory Board and ultimately to the ... Government of Curaçao,” with an aim to have an agreement “no later than mid-year,” RdK said in a statement.

RdK did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Sunday.

Local media citing S&P Global Platts reported bidders include former operator PDVSA; Grupo Aldea, a closely held Venezuelan company; and a Venezuelan firm organized by the former presidents of PDVSA and Cartagena Refinery. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's Feb oil imports surge as refiners boost runs

NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - India's crude imports rose in February to 4.86 million barrels per day (bpd), their highest since December 2020, preliminary data from trade sources showed, as refiners cranked up runs to meet increasing demand on better refining margins. Oil imports by Asia's third-largest economy rose...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Oil Company#Oil Terminal#Curacao#Petroleos De Venezuela#Pdvsa#Conocophillips#Rdk#The Supervisory Board#S P Global Platts#Grupo Aldea#Venezuelan#Cartagena Refinery
US News and World Report

Russian Agents Charged With Targeting U.S. Nuclear Plant, Saudi Oil Refinery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and British officials on Thursday accused the Russian government of running a years-long campaign to hack into critical infrastructure, including an American nuclear plant and a Saudi oil refinery. The announcement was paired with the unsealing of criminal charges against four Russian government officials, whom the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

World Court hears Chile vs Bolivia suit on Silala river rights

AMSTERDAM, April 1 (Reuters) - Chile asked judges at the World Court on Friday to award it "equitable and reasonable" use of the waters of the Silala river, which runs from Bolivia into Chile, in the latest dispute between the South American neighbours. Bolivia, which argues that Chile is making...
POLITICS
Reuters

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised crude prices for all regions, with those to Asia hitting all-time highs as disruption in Russian supplies support prices, according to a pricing document seen by Reuters on Monday. State oil producer Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) raised its May...
TRAFFIC
ntvhoustonnews.com

Yemen’s Houthis attacked Aramco facilities, refineries

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday (March 25) that Yemen’s Houthis had attacked Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco’s facilities in the port city of Jeddah with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones. Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazilian government's pick for Petrobras CEO withdraws

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Energy consultant Adriano Pires has backed out of the Brazilian government's nomination for him to take the helm at Petrobras, the country's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Monday, in the latest blow to succession plans at the state-run oil company. "It was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australian miner IGO says Western Areas to terminate buyout deal

April 5 (Reuters) - Australia's IGO Ltd (IGO.AX) said on Tuesday that nickel producer Western Areas' (WSA.AX) board of directors plan to terminate a A$1.10 billion ($829.29 million) acquisition deal by the nickel and lithium miner. Shares of Western Areas are currently halted, pending an announcement related to their proposed...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.Korea says to expand oil tax cut further by 30% for 3 months

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday said the country will expand the tax cut on oil products by 30%, from the current 20%, for three months to minimise the impact of soaring energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said "inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chile's Boric pledges energy cooperation on trip to Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Chilean President Gabriel Boric, visiting Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on his first trip abroad since taking power last month, vowed to work with his cross-Andean neighbors on economic, energy and cultural issues. “We have challenges that are deeply shared,” Boric said at a joint news conference with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Petrobras gives up selling Marlim oil field

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazil state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday its executive management had approved the closing of the competitive process for a 50% stake in Marlim oil field, confirming that the cluster is no longer for sale. "Considering the alignment of concessions with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

391K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy