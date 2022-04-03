ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Family holds vigil for victim of shooting

By Anna Muckenfuss
WNEM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Alicia Jackson-Skaggs at a Flint Township Golden Corral. The 20-year-old succumbed to her injuries two days after taking a bullet to the head...

Comments / 5

Felicia Miller
1d ago

I want to start by saying I'm so very sorry for your loss. I was working the night this happen at the hospital where the young lady was brought, my coworker and I were crying. This is all to familiar because my only child was the victim of domestic violence. My daughter's name was also Alicia...died in 2009. My husband and I are raising her two children. I hope and pray that Ms. Alicia gets the justice she deserves. The family you have my deepest sympathy and prayers to you. ((((((HUGS)))))

5
